Lainey Wilson‘s “Grease” is one of her most anthemic songs to date. It seems to be Wilson firing at all cylinders. Uncover the meaning behind this suggestive song, below.

Behind the Meaning of “Grease” by Lainey Wilson

It’s been a long, hot summer

For a hard working John Deere man

You’re real tired, well, no wonder

‘Cause you earned that farmer’s tan

In “Grease,” Wilson expresses her love via an old family phrase: cooking with grease. “Now we cookin’ with grease’ is a term my family used to say when we got something up and running or got to the good stuff,” Wilson once said.

In the context of this song, she uses the phrase to describe her attraction to her partner. It’s so full of fire, that it seems fueled by grease.

Good God Almighty

Boy, you got me begging like a ol’ hound dog (yeah)

Buttered up and rolling, like a skillet smoking up a kitchen down in Arkansas

Yeah, we on to something, won’t ya keep it coming

Baby, I can handle the heat (I can handle it)

Yeah, boy, you make me wanna rear back and slap my mama

Hot damn, four hundred degrees

Now we cooking with grease

In the chorus, she uses other familiar country slang–all of which boil down to the same idea: her attraction is unbounded. Now we cooking with grease, she sings to round out her thoughts. Many country songs have tackled sexual attraction, but few sum it up as succinctly as Wilson does here.

Let’s slow it down, let me help ya

Button down that blue collar

Boy, your touch is burning up

You make the kettle on the stove wanna holler

Got me saying hallelujah

Like a good ol’ girl is supposed to do

But that hat turned back and them kisses like that

Make it real hard to keep it cool

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images