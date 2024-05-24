Dolly Parton Announces New Album and Docuseries that Will Examine Her Deep Roots in East Tennessee

Dolly Parton is nothing short of an icon. She’s a country music legend, a trailblazer, a philanthropist, a businesswoman, an actress, and so much more. She has launched several product lines, launched hits to the top of the charts, written multiple memoirs, and released more albums than you could shake a stick at. However, despite her immeasurable fame, she has deep roots in East Tennessee and the Smoky Mountains that she never forgot. Later this year, she’ll explore the depth of her roots with a new album and docu-series.

Dolly Parton & Family: Smoky Mountain DNA—Family, Faith, & Fables will hit record store shelves and streaming services on November 15. Per Billboard, the album will contain as many as 40 songs. However, Parton won’t release the tracklist until next month.

As the title suggests, Parton won’t be alone on this album. She has enlisted many of her relatives to sing with her. The collection will include members of the Parton and Owens families—her father and mother’s side of her family, respectively—both living and dead. More than a family affair, it will be a concept album. The songs will trace the Parton and Owens families’ journeys from the United Kingdom to East Tennessee.

The accompanying four-part documentary series will dive deeper into Parton’s family’s journey to the United States and will include interviews with her family including her grandfather, Reverend Jake Owens. The Reverend gave Parton her love of music and guided her in her faith. It will also feature concert footage from the historic Bijou Theater in Knoxville, Tennessee, not far from where Parton grew up.

Dolly Parton on Her Upcoming Album

“I cannot believe it has been 60 years since I graduated from Sevier County High School and moved to Nashville to pursue my dreams,” Parton shared in a statement. “My Uncle Bill Owens was by my side for many years helping me develop my music. I owe so much to him and all the family members past and present who have inspired me along the way,” she added. “I am honored to spotlight our families’ musical legacy that is my Smoky Mountain DNA.”

Pre-orders for the album will begin June 21. That day, Parton will release the first two songs from the album and reveal the tracklist.

