Getting the Led Out: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Release Live Version of “When the Levee Breaks” to Celebrate New Tour

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have released a live version of the classic country-blues song “When the Levee Breaks” as their first new single since their 2021 collaborative album Raise the Roof.

Videos by American Songwriter

Plant and Krauss’ rendition of “When the Levee Breaks” is available now as a digital download and via streaming services. The track is being released in celebration of the recent start of the Led Zeppelin legend’s and the acclaimed folk/bluegrass artist’s 2024 Can’t Let Go Tour, which kicked off June 2 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

[Buy Robert Plant Concert Tickets]

The duo has been performing the tune regularly since their tours in support of their Grammy-winning 2007 album, Raising Sand.

“When the Levee Breaks” was co-written and first recorded by Memphis Minnie and Kansas Joe McCoy in 1929. Led Zeppelin reworked the song for their untitled 1974 album, also known as Led Zeppelin IV. On that album, songwriting credits were shared by the band’s four members—Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones, and John Bonham—and Memphis Minnie.

[RELATED: Robert Plant on Performing Led Zeppelin Songs with Alison Krauss: “[They’re] All Beautiful Adaptations”]

Plant and Krauss’ version expands the song’s sonic palette to include Celtic and Middle Eastern influences. The duo is accompanied by members of their current touring band—guitarist JD McPherson, drummer Jay Bellerose, bassist Dennis Crouch, fiddle player Stuart Duncan, and multi-instrumentalist Viktor Krauss (Alison’s brother).

About Plant and Krauss’ Concerts

Plant and Krauss’ concerts showcase the various Americana tunes featured on Raising Sand and Raise the Roof, and usually also include versions of a few Led Zeppelin songs.

In a recent interview with USA Today, Plant explained why he enjoyed singing reworked versions of hos old band’s songs with Krauss

“I love them and am very proud of them, and to get to change them around and to hear that voice next to me, it allows for an exotic overview of the more dramatic elements,” he told the newspaper. “At times I’m emotional about it because I’m hearing these songs—they are all beautiful adaptations that I could never have dreamt. It’s a great achievement.”

About Plant’s 2024 Tour Plans

Plant and Krauss’ current trek will feature a series of headlining dates through a June 18-19 stand in Vienna, Virginia.

Then, on June 21, the duo will join Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour for a series of stateside performances running through July 7. Those shows also will feature Bob Dylan.

In late July, Plant will play a few U.K. shows with his folk project Saving Grace. He then will team up with Krauss again for late-summer North American tour leg running from August 8 to September 1.

Plant and Saving Grave will hit the road once again in October for a series of shows in Italy.

Tickets for Plant’s concerts are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.