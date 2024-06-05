Robert Plant on Performing Led Zeppelin Songs with Alison Krauss: “[They’re] All Beautiful Adaptations”

Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant and acclaimed folk/bluegrass artist Alison Krauss kicked off their 2024 U.S. tour this past Sunday, June 2, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The duo’s concerts mainly focus on the various folk and blues tunes featured on their two collaborative albums, Raising Sand (2007) and Raise the Roof (2021), but the shows also usually include a song or two from the Led Zeppelin catalog.

In a new USA Today interview, Plant revealed that he enjoys performing Led Zeppelin songs with Krauss, because it gives him the opportunity to hear the tunes in a new, fresh way.

“I love them and am very proud of them, and to get to change them around and to hear that voice next to me, it allows for an exotic overview of the more dramatic elements,” the 75-year-old rock legend explained. “At times I’m emotional about it because I’m hearing these songs—they are all beautiful adaptations that I could never have dreamt. It’s a great achievement.”

Collaborating with Krauss Helped Him Learn How to Harmonize

Plant also told USA Today that collaborating with Krauss taught about singing harmony, something he almost never did with Zeppelin.

“I never sang harmony in Led Zeppelin except for ‘Thank You,’” he noted. “I really didn’t know about singing with another person. I do believe that Henry ‘The Horse’ [Smith], our guitar roadie, and Jimmy [Page] sang the harmonies with me on that one. But I loved listening to what Alison sang.”

Plant Appreciates Being Able to Explore Various Musical Genres

Plant also pointed out that after Led Zeppelin “came to a screeching halt” following the 1980 death of drummer John Bonham, it freed him to explore different types of music.

“I’ve been really fortunate because it was such a formative time in my life [after Led Zeppelin’s demise],” Plant said. “I had to keep moving and find a new place to do what I do and challenge myself.”

He added, “This woman sitting next to me is manna from heaven.”

Plant Hints at a New Musical Project

Meanwhile, Plant also hinted that he may have an interesting new musical project on the horizon.

Asked what he’d been up to lately, he told USA Today, “I’ve been very busy following my north star and reaching into the great old world of R&B for songs I might do something with down the road.”

About Plant’s 2024 Tour Plans

Plant has a variety of upcoming 2024 tour dates on his schedule. His current headlining tour with Krauss is mapped out through a June 18-19 stand in Vienna, Virginia.

Then, on June 21, Plant and Krauss will join Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour for a series of stateside performances running through July 7. Those shows also will feature Bob Dylan.

In late July, Plant will play a few U.K. shows with his folk project Saving Grace. He then will team up with Krauss again for late-summer North American tour leg running from August 8 to September 1.

Plant and Saving Grave will hit the road once again in October for a series of show in Italy.

Tickets for Plant’s concerts are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

