Reba McEntire Says Dolly Parton Is Hard to Contact: “Dolly Does Not Text”

Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton have several things in common. For instance, both are titans of the country music world. Additionally, both stars have branched out into other ventures. They even worked on a renewed version of “Does He Love You” and shot a video for the song together last year. However, the two don’t keep in touch. In fact, McEntire recently revealed that Parton is hard to get in touch with.

Videos by American Songwriter

McEntire revealed how hard it is to contact her fellow country icon during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live. Host Andy Cohen asked, “What was your last text exchange with Dolly or do you and Dolly text?”

“Dolly does not text,” McEntire stated flatly. She went on to reveal that Parton doesn’t use email either. “So you can only get ahold of her on the landline,” assumed Cohen. Then, the “Fancy” singer informed him that wasn’t the case.

McEntire revealed that she can only get in touch with Parton via fax. “I don’t even know her telephone number,” she said. However, she isn’t the only one who never got Parton’s digits. She said that she once asked Parton’s friend and collaborator Kenny Rogers for her number. He didn’t have it either.

“You know what? Maybe he said that because he didn’t wanna give it to me,” McEntire joked.

That’s not to say that the Oklahoma native doesn’t have a star-studded contacts list in her phone. Cohen asked her, “Who is the most famous contact that you have saved in your phone?”

“That’s really hard to say,” she replied. “I’ve got Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Niall Horan,” McEntire added, listing her fellow coaches on The Voice.

McEntire was on the show to promote her new album and lifestyle book. The album, Not That Fancy, dropped last Friday. The book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots hit shelves on Tuesday, October 10.

“Sometimes you have books like autobiographies that are really diving into stuff. This is just a fun book,” McEntire said in a statement. “It’s got recipes, stories, new pictures people haven’t seen before — talking about my family, my faith, my friends — and then the recipes that are from my restaurant in Atoka, Oklahoma called Reba’s Place.”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images