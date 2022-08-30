Dolly Parton Casts Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon in Upcoming Christmas Special

Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon have now joined the cast of Dolly Parton’s upcoming Mountain Magic Christmas special, also starring Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen and Zach Williams.

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas features Parton in the lead role along with Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer, and Angel Parker, and follows the country star’s “mountain magic” in and around Dollywood during Christmastime.

Written by David Rambo and producer by Billy Levin, while Parton, Sam Haskell, and Hudson Hickman will serve as executive producers along with director Joe Lazarov.

The storyline of the musical film features performances by Parton, who takes a journey into her past and ties in the story of the Christmas with the appearance of her personal Three Wise Mountain Men.

“A renewed and inspired Dolly goes rogue and shows the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we all once were,” reads a descriptor of the special, “the realization that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present, and future.”

Photo: Stacie Huckeba/Butterfly Records LLC