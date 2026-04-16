New Poll Suggests Dolly Parton Could Win a Presidential Run

In the world of politics, polls are everything. Polls determine support, funding, and eventually a run for the White House. Given that the 2024 presidential cycle cost over $14 billion, those polls make or break a candidate before their campaign begins. Looking at recent polls, it appeared that voters weren’t looking for another politician to run for POTUS, as a staggering 70% of those asked said they supported Dolly Parton becoming the next President.

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Throughout her career in country music, Dolly donned several hats. She is an entertainer, owns several dinner theaters, and helms her own theme park and water park. That didn’t include the countless charitable projects she supported through the Dollywood Foundation. Bringing love, support, and education to those in need, it made perfect sense why 70% of people would want her in the White House. But how did she stack up against the competition?

While the poll placed common names like Joe Biden, George W. Bush, Bernie Sanders, and Gavin Newsom on the list, some were shocked to see Dolly and Taylor Swift added. Although neither has shown interest in a move to Washington, D.C., the polls gave Dolly a 70% of winning. Only 9% said they had no opinion, with another 6% saying they never heard of her.

[RELATED: Dolly Parton Wrote This 1968 B-Side Challenging Societal Expectations After “Breaking Her Husband’s Heart”]

Dolly Parton Versus Taylor Swift

It might be hard to comprehend that 6% of those asked had no idea who Dolly was – but nothing compared to the 5% who expressed a negative view on the country legend. Even in the often divided world of politics – most can agree on their love for Dolly.

But what about Taylor Swift? If there was one person who could compete with Dolly – it would be Swift. Having built a career that brought her global stardom, the singer only received a favorable rating of 35%. 45% didn’t like the idea, with 30% having no opinion on the matter.

As for the rest of the competition:

Former President George W. Bush: 37% favorable, 32% unfavorable, 30% no opinion

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.): 39% favorable, 33% unfavorable, 23% no opinion

Former President Joe Biden: 32% favorable, 51% unfavorable, 16% no opinion

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D): 24% favorable, 38% unfavorable, 25% no opinion

Former President Barack Obama: 50% favorable, 36% unfavorable

With Swift and the rest of the list not able to come even close to Dolly, the country icon could easily find a new home at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. But lucky for those who spend their entire career hoping to just get nominated, Dolly has repeatedly insisted she has no interest in stepping into politics.

For now, like always, Dolly’s focus remains on music, philanthropy, and the legacy she continues to build outside of Washington.

(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)