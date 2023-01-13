Grand Ole Opry Plans Series of Celebrations Around Dolly Parton’s 77th Birthday

The Grand Ole Opry is celebrating the 77th birthday of Dolly Parton with a series of events around her special day on Jan. 19.

To commemorate Parton’s birthday, the Opry will have two shows on January 21, including a tribute to her 1977 album, Here You Come Again. The all-star concerts will feature Chapel Hart, The Fairfield Four, Caitlyn Smith, Marty Stuart, and Chris Young.

Tickets start at $5 and proceeds will be donated to the Opry Trust Fund in Parton’s honor. In addition to the two shows, the Opry will also have 77 hours of Dolly giveaways on the official Opry social media pages.

Birthday cupcakes baked with Duncan Hines Dolly Parton cake mix will also be given to Opry House and Ryman tour guests on January 19.

Fans will also have the opportunity to take photos with a Dolly impersonator on the Ryman Plaza during the Jan. 21 Opry shows and sign a large 77th birthday card hosted at the Ryman from Jan. 19 through 21.

“We love an Opry party and everyone around the world loves Dolly!” said Dan Rogers, executive producer at the Opry. “Though Dolly herself can’t be with us this year due to her feature film schedule, I think we can all agree Dolly deserves to be celebrated this year and every year. We’re going to have some fun Dolly additions to the great schedule of shows lined up for our January run downtown at the Ryman.”

Parton, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, is starring in a film adaptation of her 2022 book, Run, Rose, Run, produced by Reese Witherspoon.

She recently kicked off 2023 by co-hosting the live Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus.

Photo: Rick Kern/FilmMagic