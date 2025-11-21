Dolly Parton Gives Health Update After Missing Another Event Due to Doctor’s Orders

Dolly Parton is giving fans an update on her health. The country music icon spoke out in a video message after skipping another event due to unspecified health challenges.

On Nov. 18, Parton was inducted into the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Hall of Fame for her role in creating and influencing Dollywood through her partnership with Herschend.

However, she did not attend the ceremony, which took place in Orlando, Florida. Instead, she submitted a video message to accept the honor.

“I sure wish I could be with you in person today, but you probably heard that I’ve been dealing with a few health challenges this fall, and my doctors told me to take it easy for just a little while,” she said. “I’m truly sorry I can’t be there, but I sure wanted to take the chance to say thank you for this incredible honor.”

The statement came after Parton first went public with her health issues in September. She did so when she announced the postponement of her Las Vegas residency. Around the same time, she also missed a scheduled appearance at Dollywood.

Dolly Parton Recalls the Day Dollywood Open

Back in her video message, Parton continued her speech by thinking back on the beginnings of Dollywood.

“I dreamed of a place right here in Smoky Mountains where my family could perform,” she said, “and where we could provide steady work for the good people in our community, and where families could come and laugh and play and have fun, and make memories together.”

“When we opened the park in 1986, oh Lord, I was so nervous,” Parton recalled. “I was as nervous as a kid waiting to see if anybody was going to show up at a birthday party. I peeked out the window of my bus, saw all those cars lined up, and would you believe it? They’re still lining up today.”

Parton concluded her speech by noting, “Being inducted to the IAAPA Hall of Fame is a big incredible way to help celebrate Dollywood’s 40th anniversary season.”

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you for this honor,” she said. “For me, and for everyone who makes Dollywood what it is, and all my friends and partners, and all of you out there helping families make magic every day in your own parks and places, remember that I will always love you.”

