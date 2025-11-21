“I Don’t Care What Artists Say”: A Clean-Shaven Jelly Roll Reveals “The Real Truth” About Grammy Nominations

Rising to fame with his 2023 album Whitsitt Chapel, Jelly Roll quickly took over the country music world. With songs like “Save Me” and “Need a Favor,” the Antioch, Tennessee native (born Jason DeFord) has enjoyed immense success. At the same time, he has served as a symbol of hope to countless listeners. The last couple of years has also seen him seize control of his health, dropping nearly 200 lbs. Recently, a slimmed-down Jelly Roll took to social media to share his true feelings about the 2026 Grammy nominations.

Jelly Roll Nabs Three Grammy Nods

Nearly three years ago, Jelly Roll attended the Grammy Awards as a first-time nominee. “I thought to myself, ‘This is the only time I’ll ever be at the Grammys,’” the “Liar” singer, 40, said in a video posted to social media Thursday (Nov. 20.)

While in Australia earlier this month for his first-ever Down Under tour, Jelly woke up to the news that he had been nominated for not one, but three Grammy Awards. Beautifully Broken, last year’s follow-up to Whitsitt Chapel, earned recognition in the brand-new Best Contemporary Country Album category. He is nominated alongside Kelsea Ballerini, Tyler Childers, Eric Church, and Miranda Lambert.

Additionally, Jelly Roll scored a Best Country Duo/Group Performance nod for his Shaboozey collab “Amen,” along with Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for his viral Brandon Lake duet “Hard Fought Hallelujah.”

While many artists tend to downplay the awards show, Jelly Roll didn’t bother to contain his excitement. The “Winning Streak” star choked up several times during the two-minute clip he shared to Instagram.

“I don’t care what artists say, I don’t care what artists act like—I’m going to tell you the real truth,” he said. “There’s not an artist in the world that didn’t grow up watching the Grammys as a kid, and walk in their bedrooms afterwards and rehearse their speech.”

“All I See is God”

While eternally grateful for his continued success, Jelly Roll certainly isn’t immune from mental health struggles. The “I Am Not Okay” singer admitted in a recent interview that he was “falling apart” during a six-show run in Australia.

Fortunately, those dark clouds have seemingly parted. “Not only did God bring me back here in the best headspace… but he brought me here with the right kind of message,” Jelly said. “When I look at these nominations, all I see is God.”

Featured image via Instagram