Ed Sheeran to Perform at ACM Awards for the First Time

Take a “Photograph” when you see Ed Sheeran at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards because he’s only going country for one night.

Videos by American Songwriter

The pop singer has been added to the star-studded lineup for the 2023 ceremony, slated for Thursday, May 11. The appearance will serve as Sheeran’s ACM Awards debut.

“Who said the Brits don’t have a little bit of country in them?” said Sheeran in a video. “I’m really excited to be at the Academy of Country Music Awards this week. This is the first time that I’ll be performing on it, and I am super pumped about it. And I hope to see you there.”

The “Eyes Closed” singer recently made a surprise appearance on American Idol to judge alongside Luke Bryan, while Lionel Richie and Katy Perry were overseas at King Charles’ coronation in Windsor, England.

Although Sheeran was the latest addition to the bill, the evening will be filled with performances and collaborations. Ashley McBryde will team up with Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti, and Brother Osborne’s John Osborne to share “Bonfire at Tina’s” from her Lindeville album. Meanwhile, Jo Dee Messina will join Cole Swindell to start the party with the ACM-nominated anthem “She Had Me at Heads Carolina – Remix.”

In honor of it being 25 years since Trisha Yearwood scored Female Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards, Carly Pearce and the trailblazer will perform a mashup of some of her biggest hits. Other notable names on the lineup include Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, The War and Treaty, Jelly Roll, Bailey Zimmerman, Miranda Lambert, and HARDY.

Morgan Wallen previously had to pull out, as he is under strict vocal rest by medical professionals. Dolly Parton is also scheduled to reveal her lead single, “World on Fire,” from her forthcoming rock album.

Parton will be hosting the awards alongside Garth Brooks. The ACM Awards will air live on Prime Video from the Ford Center at The Stars in Frisco, Texas, at 7 p.m. ET.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic