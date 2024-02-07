Dolly Parton Pays Tribute to Her Country Music “Brother” Toby Keith, Talks His Everlasting Legacy

Dolly Parton knows a country legend when she sees it — paying tribute to the late Toby Keith. Keith passed away after a battle with stomach cancer. The country singer left behind a wife, three children, and four grandchildren.

Like many of Keith’s peers, Parton took to social media to remember Keith and recognize his legacy in country music. In Parton’s mind, Keith has carved a legacy that will not be easily forgotten. She, like many others who knew Keith or knew of Keith, miss the singer.

“It’s always hard when we lost our brothers and sisters in country music. Toby Keith was one of the greats in every way,” she wrote on Instagram. “He will be missed but his music and legacy will live on. Love, Dolly.”

Toby Keith Thanked Dolly Parton for Her Influence

Previously, Keith spoke with The Oklahoman about Parton and the influence that she had on his own career. He listed “Jolene” as one of the most impactful songs. Listening to Parton and artists like her encouraged Keith to be himself and follow his own dreams.

I’m in the Songwriters Hall of Fame because Dolly taught me – as the great writers of her era did – to be yourself. My favorite thing Dolly ever said was, ‘I don’t mind the dumb blonde jokes. I’m not dumb and I’m not blond.’ So, she was herself … and here we look in 2019 and she’s as big an icon as ever,” Keith said.

Prior to his death, Keith opened up about keeping faith through his cancer diagnosis.

‘Cancer is a rollercoaster. You just sit here waiting for it to go away, it may never go away,’ he said (via Metro). Faith is what kept Keith strong through his battle with cancer. “Thank god that I’ve got it. Because you take it for granted on days things are good, and you lean on it when things are bad. It’s taught me to lean on it a little more every day.”

Keith said he was in a good spot emotionally prior to his death.

He said, “I was diagnosed in October 21, and I was going through all the chemo. I got to the point in the spring, where I was comfortable with whatever happened. I had my brain wrapped around it and I was in a good spot either way. People without faith don’t have that.”

