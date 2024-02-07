Watch Darius Rucker Perform Touching Toby Keith Tribute “God Love Her” at the Grand Ole Opry

While landing six top 40 hits on Billboard Hot 100, Darius Rucker is most known for creating the hit rock band Hootie & the Blowfish. Since the late 1980s, the singer did more than play rock music as he also dabbled in both R&B and even country music. In 2009, he even became the first Black American to win the New Artist Award thanks to the Country Music Association. Having held a spot in country music over the decades, the singer recently held a special performance for the iconic Toby Keith.

After spending the last few years battling cancer, news broke that Keith passed away on February 5. With the news of his passing sweeping country music, celebrities and country stars took a moment to pay tribute to the late singer. For Rucker, he found himself performing at the Grand Ole Opry. Given the history that surrounds the Opry, the country singer decided to honor Keith by giving a special performance. And luckily, his tribute was caught on camera.

Country Music Remembers Toby Keith

As mentioned above, Rucker wasn’t the only country singer to remember Keith. Carrie Underwood posted a picture of her standing alongside the country legend. She captioned her post, writing, “Saddle up the horses, Jesus, ‘cause a true blue COWBOY just made his ride up to heaven!!! Introduce him to all the Okies and sign that boy up for the choir! We’re gonna miss you, Toby, but my heart has no doubt that you are standing in the presence of our King right now!!! See you again someday, friend.”

Even the talented Dolly Parton took a moment to honor Keith in a special message. Considering the singer “Great in every way”, Parton wrote, “It’s always hard when we lose our brothers and sisters in country music. Toby Keith was one of the greats in every way. He will be missed but his music and legacy will live on.”

Fans poured into the comment section, sharing their love and respect for Keith as well. Comments included, “Toby Keith’s music will always be remembered in so many wonderful beautiful ways.” Another person added, “Seems like yesterday, he was on top of the world! But, he made it to 62, and reached heights that a lot of people just dream of. And he made a few people happy along the way! We should all be so lucky, and thankful we got a chance to enjoy some of the ride!”

