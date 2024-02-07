Kelsea Ballerini Doesn’t Mince Words Over Her “Annoyed” Reaction to Lainey Wilson Beating Her for GRAMMY Award

Considered one of the biggest nights in music, on Sunday, celebrities and music stars celebrated the Grammy Awards. Throughout the evening, the ceremony honored the contributions made by singers and artists over the last year. One of those singers was none other than Lainey Wilson. Marking her first Grammy win, the singer seemed awestruck when hearing her name called. But while her dreams became a reality, viewers noticed that among all those happy for Wilson, singer Kelsea Ballerini didn’t seem impressed. With footage of her reaction going viral, the singer decided to set the record straight.

When looking at the Best Country Album nominations, both Wilson and Ballerini found themselves in the same category. For Wilson, she received recognition for her album Bell Bottom Country. And Ballerini for her EP Rolling Up the Welcome Mat. But as many know, Wilson took home the Grammy while cameras caught Ballerini’s reaction.

As fans and outlets speculated Ballerini was “annoyed” over the Grammy results, the singer jumped on Instagram to clear the air. She wrote, “Ohhhh yall. You can be bummed for your loss and happy for somebody else’s win at the same time. Two things can be true and both hold valid and valuable space.”

While sharing her thoughts on losing, Ballerini also warned about the dangers of “face reading.” She added, “The face reading and reaction analysis is unnecessary and hurtful to everyone. A woman’s win is a team win. Write about that instead?”

Kelsea Ballerini Discusses ‘Rolling Up the Welcome Mat’

Released in February 2023, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat marked Ballerini’s second EP. With the EP surrounding her divorce from Morgan Evans, she told People, “I made it very selfishly … quite literally emotionally because I had to. I put my dog’s name and addresses and receipts, and all these things, and it connected more than anything else I’ve ever put out.” She continued, “I think for a long time, even though I was writing about my life and my emotions, I would try to round the edges, because I’m like, ‘I want everyone to feel themselves in this,’ or see themselves in the story.”

Although not winning at the Grammys, Ballerini seemed in high spirits as the night continued and she was even shown dancing alongside the iconic Taylor Swift.

(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)