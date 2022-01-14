Dolly Parton Releases New Single, “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans” Ahead of New LP and Novel, ‘Run, Rose Run’

New Dolly Parton music alert! New Dolly Parton music alert! New Dolly Parton music alert!

And with just one announcement, the music world—including us—is all abuzz with love for the famous “Jolene” singer.

Parton, who is everyone’s favorite songwriter in 2022, has released her newest single, “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans.”

It is the first track from her forthcoming album, Run, Rose Run, which also coincides with the novel she’s co-authored with James Patterson.

Parton’s new 12-song LP will be available on March 4 (fans can pre-order it HERE).

And the novel by the same name will be out on March 7 (fans can pre-order that HERE).

“So many people come to Nashville with their sack of songs,” said Parton in a press release. “Whether they’re running from anything or not, they’re running towards a future. That’s what ‘Big Dreams and Faded Jeans’ is all about. I am so pleased to finally share the first song from this exciting new album with all of you!”

Check out the song below.

Parton also took to social media to announce the song, writing to her millions of fans on Twitter, “My song Big Dreams and Faded Jeans is out now everywhere you can stream your favorite music! Hope y’all love it as much as I do. #BigDreamsFadedJeans http://dolly.lnk.to/BDAFJ“

According to the release, “The Run, Rose, Run album mirrors the story of a young woman who leaves home for Nashville, Tennessee to pursue her music-making dreams and the dark secret from her past that threatens it all.

“Co-produced by Richard Dennison and Tom Rutledge, the album provides an even deeper and more relatable sense of the novel—giving the audience an all-encompassing experience on and off the page.”

In 2021, Parton released her Christmas album, Holly Dolly Christmas, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country and Holiday charts. She also released the bestselling coffee table book, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.

Check out the new album’s track listing here below:



Side A:

1. Run

2. Big Dreams And Faded Jeans

3. Demons (with Ben Haggard)

4. Driven

5. Snakes In The Grass

6. Blue Bonnet Breeze



Side B:

1. Woman Up and Take It Like A Man

2. Firecracker

3. Secrets

4. Lost and Found (with Joe Nichols)

5. Dark Night, Bright Future

6. Love or Lust (with Richard Dennison)