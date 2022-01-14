Thomas Rhett Reveals Details of Upcoming Sixth Album ‘Where We Started,’ Featuring Katy Perry

Thomas Rhett has unveiled details of his sixth album Where We Started (The Valory Music Co.), out April 1, and released new singles “Angels” and “Church Boots.”

Inspired by his return to the road after time off tour during the pandemic, Where We Started features a number of guest spots including Katy Perry on the title track, along with collaborations with Riley Green, Ashley Gorley, Josh Thompson, Tyler Hubbard, Russell Dickerson, and more.

“For me, getting into the entertainer headspace and back onstage was euphoria,” said Thomas Rhett. “When you go a year and a half without it, then feel it for the first time again, it’s the coolest thing in the world. That’s really where my brain has been and where these songs came from—they’re some of my favorite songs that I’ve ever been a part of.”

He added, “I’m just enjoying life so much right now, getting to be a dad, collaborating with incredible artists, playing shows with my friends, and watching people smile from the stage. It has really filled my soul.”

Produced by Dann Huff, along with co-producers Jesse Frasure and Matt Dragstrem, Where We Started features 15 songs, all co-written by Thomas Rhett with the exception of one, the opening track “The Hill,” penned by Lori McKenna, Jordan Reynolds, and Emily Weisband.

A more introspective ballad, “Angels” addresses love and security in lyrics I ain’t that type of guy that miracles wake up next to / For too long, I didn’t know what I had but, dang, these days I do / If I make it to heaven, it’ll be by hell / But one look at you and I’m back and offers a balance to the more uptempo “Church Boots.”

“This album for me is one that I’ve had on repeat,” said Rhett in the trailer for Where We Started. “Some of my favorite songs I’ve ever got to be a part of are on this album.”

Rhett, who is set to release the second part to his Country Again project in 2022, Country Again: Side B, said Where We Started offers a song for every occasion.

“There’s songs that will make you cry on this record,” said Rhett. “There’s songs that are gonna make you want to kiss the one you love. There’s songs that are gonna make you want to dance, and songs that make you want to party.”

Where We Started Track List:

1. “The Hill” | Lori McKenna, Jordan Reynolds, Emily Weisband

2. “Church Boots” | Thomas Rhett, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith

3. “Bass Pro Hat” | Thomas Rhett, Matt Dragstrem, Joshua Miller, Josh Thompson

4. “Anything Cold” | Thomas Rhett, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Shane McAnally

5. “Angels” | Thomas Rhett, Julian Bunetta, Jaten Dimsdale, Josh Thompson

6. “Half Of Me” (featuring Riley Green) | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Will Bundy, Josh Thompson

7. “Bring The Bar” | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Parker Welling

8. “Paradise” | Thomas Rhett, Matt Dragstrem, Ernest Keith Smith, Josh Thompson

9. “Death Row” (featuring Tyler Hubbard, Russell Dickerson) | Thomas Rhett, Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley

10. “Mama’s Front Door” | Thomas Rhett, Matt Dragstrem, Ashley Gorley, Chase McGill

11. “Slow Down Summer” | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Sean Douglas, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley

12. “Simple As A Song” | Thomas Rhett, Luke Laird, Josh Thompson

13. “Us Someday” | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Amy Wadge

14. “Somebody Like Me” | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson

15. “Where We Started (with Katy Perry) | Thomas Rhett, Jon Bellion, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley

Watch the Where We Started trailer below:

Photo: Courtesy of Green Room PR