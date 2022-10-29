Dolly Parton Hopes to Enlist Jimmy Page and Robert Plant for Her Rock Album

Dolly Parton has a dream collaboration.

On her forthcoming rock album, she wants to bring together one of the greatest duos of all time from one of the most celebrated bands of all time: Robert Plant and Jimmy Page from Led Zeppelin.

In the past calendar year, much has been made about Parton’s relationship with rock and roll. The famed country star was nominated to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021 and at first declined the nomination, thinking her impact on rock wasn’t worthy of the award, but later happily accepted it and she will be officially entered into the Hall on Nov. 5, 2022, along with fellow artists Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon.

As rumors swirl about her impending rock album, Parton has told fans she wants to bring together Plant and Page one more time.

In a new interview with Pollstar, Parton, who has confirmed she is indeed making a rock record, expressed her hope to bring in the “Stairway to Heaven” team.

“When I got nominated for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, I thought ‘Well, no better time to do it,’” Parton said. “I had always wanted to do it. My husband is a big hard rock ’n’ roll fan, and for years I thought, ‘One of these days I’d like to do an album mainly just for him, just to kind of do it.’ When I got nominated, I thought, ‘Why not just go ahead and do it while the iron’s hot? Maybe have some of the greats, the legends of rock ‘n’ roll sing along with me.’

“I’m gathering all that stuff and notifying a few people. When I get leveled out from finishing the movie [Run, Rose, Run], hopefully, I’m going to have a real good album. I’m looking forward to it.”

Run, Rose Run is the forthcoming film adapted from the novel of the same name that Parton co-wrote with James Patterson, which she released last year.

She added in the conversation, “I’m trying to see if Robert Plant might sing on it. Maybe Jimmy Page might do the pick-up part on it. I’m looking forward to dragging in some of the great classic people, girls, and boys, to sing on some of the songs. I’m not far enough along to discuss who and what, but I am going to do an album.”

The last time the “Black Dog” singers were on a studio track together was when they recorded “My Bucket’s Got A Hole In It” in 2001 for the Good Rockin’ Tonight—The Legacy Of Sun Records compilation. The duo last performed together in 2007.

Lately, Plant has been performing with country star Alison Krauss in their Grammy-winning duo.

