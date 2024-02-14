Dolly Parton Reveals Her Long-Lasting Valentine’s Day Tradition With Husband, Talks Keeping the Romance Alive 58 Years Into Marriage

Dolly Parton likes to keep things special on Valentine’s Day. The country legend reveals that she regularly makes a special dessert for her husband Carl Dean.

Parton spends part of her Valentine’s Day in the kitchen, making a chocolate cake for her husband. It’s something that she enjoys doing and makes the day extra special for Carl. She opened up about making the dessert to Southern Living.

“Usually I make Carl, my husband, a chocolate cake on Valentine’s, and I put hearts all over it,” she said. “Maybe this year, I think I’ll do chocolate gravy and maybe do a white cake for our Valentine’s.”

However, Parton revealed that she may be swapping things up this year. She teased that she may make chocolate gravy for her husband this year. Parton discussed how her mother used to make it. It’s a recipe near and dear to Parton’s heart.

“I make it all the time,” she says. “My momma used to make that. That was our weekend treat at home. I know exactly how to make it with the sugar and cocoa, and put it in the skillet with the milk, and you stir it so it doesn’t get lumpy. I make a good chocolate gravy.”

Dolly Parton Explains Keeping the Romance Alive

Parton stressed the importance of keeping the romance alive even after nearly 58 years of marriage. Parton says that she remembers all of the occasions, and it’s the little things that matter the most. For instance, Parton said that she loves some roses for Valentine’s Day. When she gets roses, she knows “they come from the heart.”

“I remember every special Valentine’s Day, especially with Carl, especially in those early days when you do special things, like buy yourself a little special gown and put out your rose petals and cook the special meal,” she said. “I’m a romantic heart, so I like doing those special things.”

As for Parton’s relationship with her husband, Carl tends to stay out of the spotlight.

“Carl has never been in the limelight and all, never wanted to be in it. He don’t like it,” Parton said. “He went to one thing with me early on, when we first married, to a BMI Song of the Year [event], and he came out of there taking off his tuxedo, his tie and all that and said, ‘Don’t ever ask me to go to another one of these d–n things because I ain’t going.’ I never asked him and he never did.”

