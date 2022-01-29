Dolly Parton Talks Love, Marriage and Posing for ‘Playboy’

The queen of country, Dolly Parton, is opening up about many things, including her husband, marriage, love and posing for Playboy.

All this just a couple of weeks ahead of Valentine’s Day!

In a new interview with E! News, Parton, who turned 76 years old on January 19, talked about staying vibrant and keeping up the amorous feelings in her many-decades-old marriage.

In 2021, Parton re-created her infamous Playboy shoot for her husband Carl Dean, writing on Twitter, “It’s always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl. Happy birthday my love!”

Parton first appeared in the men’s magazine in 1978.

It’s always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl 💝 Happy birthday my love! pic.twitter.com/utz7Atpk3F — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) July 20, 2021

Speaking about that now-infamous shoot, Parton said, “I used to joke about that when I was 75, I was going to pose again for Playboy Magazine. So, I thought, well, I’m going to keep my promise. I’m going to dress up in my bunny suit. And I thought, well, I’ll just go and surprise my husband and just cook breakfast for him in my bunny suit. He got a big kick out of it and evidently, a few other people did too!”

When asked by the news outlet if dressing up is her secret to a happy marriage, Parton replied, “Well, I think it helps. I mean, nobody wants to make out with a slouch. But I figured I like to dress up for Carl. Every day I put on some make-up and fix my hair because, I think, well the whole world, I’m out here and everybody else sees me all dressed up. And I’m not going to go home and just flop on him. But he would love me either way. But it’s important to me that I look as good as I can. So, I think it kind of helps keeping things spicy!”

Parton was asked about the real Jolene from her mega-hit of the same name. She said she actually saw the inspiration recently.

“I can’t say her real name. I saw her a few years back and she was broad as a barn, so I didn’t feel so threatened anymore after seeing her. So, I thought, there’s my revenge. Because I’m skinny and she’s fat now. Every once in a while I see Carl leaning back snoring in his Lazy Boy chair and I think where’s Jolene when I need her? C’mon, you can have him now!”

Parton, who is Miley Cyrus’ godmother, was asked if she’s given any advice to the famed singer-celebrity that she can share.

“Oh,” Parton replied, “we just talk. I always have a saying that I don’t give advice but I got some information. So, a lot of times, we’ll just talk and chat. Because she’s doing pretty good without me. But we do like to talk and we do enjoy each other’s company. She really fills me in on a lot of things about the business now. And being young in the business and what that world is like because I’m an old-timer. we just love each other. And I think Miley’s so talented and so special.”

See the full interview here.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images