Get Your Dolly Parton Cakes Today

The legendary songwriter and performer Dolly Parton now has cakes for sale. And fans can check out the official website for Dolly’s “southern favorites” and her new cake mixes HERE.

“I’ve always loved to cook,” Parton shares on the site. “Growing up in the South exposed me to that authentic Mom & Pop kind of cooking. Baking was no different. I had plenty of people to show me what’s what in the kitchen… my Mama, my grandmothers, and my aunts were all wonderful bakers.

They taught me everything I know, from biscuits and gravy to chocolate cake,” she continued. “Now I am proud to share some of those favorites with all of you.”

The Dolly baking collection, which includes mixes and frostings inspired by Dolly’s Famous Southern Recipes, includes Southern Style Banana Flavored Cake Mix, Southern Style Coconut Flavor Cake Mix, Creamy Buttercream Flavored Frosting, and Creamy Chocolate Buttercream Flavored Frosting. The collection retails for $40.

Parton, along with the manufacturer Duncan Hines, took to social media to share the news:

“Baking 9 to 5! Yes, please, with our new @DollyParton cake mixes and frostings!” shared Duncan Hines. “Channel your inner Dolly and get baking with these Southern favorites, like Coconut Cake and Banana Puddin’ Cake. Available in stores NOW! Click here to buy your own: https://bit.ly/3Erm6Eg“

“I’m excited to partner with Duncan Hines to bring some of my favorite southern recipes to you,” posted Parton. “Like my delicious Coconut Cake and Banana Puddin’ Cake! Trust me, they are so good!”

“Anything Dolly touches turns dazzling—especially dessert,” Duncan Hines shared on socials. “Try our NEW @DollyParton line of cake mixes and frostings and whip up her favorite Southern desserts, like Coconut Cake and Banana Puddin’ Cake. We’re pretty darn sure it doesn’t get “batter” than this

This marks the second confectionery project that Parton has lent herself to recently. Earlier this year, to celebrate Parton’s 76th year on earth, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream relaunched its signature Dolly flavor, Strawberry Pretzel Pie.

