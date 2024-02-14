Bunnie Xo Shares Hilarious Video of What It’s Like to Fly 4 Hours With Jelly Roll

Although known for loving rap groups like Three 6 Mafia and UGK, Jelly Roll took a different route when it came to music as he completely took over the country genre. While the singer has been transparent about the pushback he received from some in the country music industry, Jelly Roll continued to share his music with fans and eventually found himself with a Best New Artist Grammy nomination. He even appeared in a Super Bowl commercial. And who could forget his loving marriage to Bunnie Xo. With the star continuing to expand his fame, his wife recently shared what it is like to fly with the country singer.

Videos by American Songwriter

While flying can be a stressful for time for some, especially when the flight is nearly four hours long, Jelly Roll found a way to pass the time. Sharing a video on her Instagram, Bunnie Xo showed just what it was like to travel with her husband. And it seemed to be full of sporadic moments from the singer. Although Jelly Roll enjoyed the luxury of a private jet, he spent the majority of the time singing, professing his love for his wife, and finding the rhythm in his heart.

[Get Your Tickets To See Jelly Roll Live In Concert]

Receiving thousands of likes, fans loved the candid glimpse into the life of Jelly Roll as they wrote, “You found the other half to your soul. That red string is thick and I love every bit of it.” Another person added, “You guys are a blessing! Praying for strength and energy for you guys! Have a wonderful week!”

Jelly Roll Working With The Biohacker Gary Brecka

Besides spending time with his wife and filming commercials for the Super Bowl, Jelly Roll also focused on getting healthier and losing weight. He is even working with the famed Gary Brecka, who is considered a biohacker. He once helped UFC President Dana White get in shape. White insisted Brecka changed his life.

[RELATED: Jelly Roll Plans on Losing 250 Pounds Thanks to the Help of UFC President Dana White’s Bio Hacker]

Appearing on the Full Send Podcast, Brecka revealed his plans to work with Jelly Roll, saying, “I am so excited to be on this journey with him, and he’s been very vulnerable about it too. He said ‘You know Gary, this is the first time that I’ve felt like my weight is killing me.’” While praising the singer’s music, Brecka outline the weight loss timeline for the artist. “We’re going to strip about 250 pounds off of him in the next 12 to 14 months. 250 pounds. He weighed in at 494.”

Already training for a 5k, Jelly Roll appears focused on both his career and heath in 2024.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Fanatics)