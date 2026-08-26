Dolly Parton’s Cause of Death Revealed

Dolly Parton passed away on Tuesday, August 25 after a brief battle with cancer, according to a statement released by her representatives, via People.

The news came only a few hours after music fans around the globe learned of the passing of country legend.

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Dolly Parton had a Brief Battle With Cancer

“After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones,” the statement explained.

The type of cancer the 80-year-old Parton suffered from has not yet been disclosed, however.

“Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched. Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand,” the statement said.

“Whether it be the hundreds of millions of books donated through her invaluable Imagination Library or funding research that helped create a lifesaving vaccine used around the world, Dolly’s unconditional love for all people was the guiding force for her lasting impact. After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones,” it continued.

Remembering Dolly

The news of Parton’s passing was first announced on social media by her nephew, Bryan Seaver. Immediately afterwards, an outpouring of love came from celebrity friends and fans alike.

“What a wonderful songwriter and singer Dolly was. She brought so many people together, we will all miss her so much,” wrote Mick Jagger on X.

According to reports, Parton had been taken to the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville late last week. People reported that the “9 To 5” singer was suffering from kidney issues, as well as other ailments. She died at the hospital on Tuesday.

Dolly’s Passing Comes Shortly After Losing Her Husband

Her passing comes les than 18 months after her husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, died on March 3, 2025.

“This is a love note to family, friends, and fans. Thank you for all the messages, cards, and flowers that you’ve sent to pay your respects for the loss of my beloved husband Carl,” Parton said then. “I can’t reach out personally to each of you but just know it has meant the world of me. He is in God’s arms now and I am okay with that. I will always love you.”

Parton’s Health Battle

On Friday, Parton shared a message on social media, explaining her recent health scares. Fans took it as a good sign she might pull through. Sadly, that wasn’t the case.

“As I’ve shared in video messages throughout the past year, I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over [my husband] Carl. You know, this isn’t the first time I’ve had to manage something like this. Back in the early ’80s, I was down for several months with female issues, and I was struggling with my weight at the time too, so it’s not like I haven’t been through hard times with my health,” she offered.

In the statement, Parton seemed positive, even hopeful she would regain her health.

“But I think because we live in a 24/7 world with social media, everything gets magnified in ways it wasn’t years ago. I used to joke that I was the Queen of the Tabloids, but now I guess I can say I’m the Queen of Social Media AI! Seriously, though, even though I’m still healin’, I’m still workin’! You know me — as I’ve often said — I’ve dreamed myself into a corner and I still have so many things I want to achieve, so I’m gonna keep on working as long as I can to see everything come to life.”

One of the Greatest Ever

Today, Parton remains the top-selling female country vocalist ever. She boasts 55 Grammy nominations and 11 wins. In 2022, Parton was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, an honor she celebrated by releasing a rock covers album.

She is perhaps best remembered as an actor for her role in the film, 9 To 5, and as a songwriter for songs like “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You”.

Parton was also a dedicated philanthropist. Through her Imagination Library, she donated hundreds of millions of books to children.

In a 2022 interview with American Songwriter, she told us, “I love that I can express every thought and feeling that I’ve ever had through music. Music is the voice of the soul, and it will live on forever.”

(Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)