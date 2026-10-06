Is ‘The Voice’ New Tonight (October 6, 2026)?

Charging through the Blind Auditions, Riley Green and Queen Latifah are proving themselves on their debut season on The Voice. Having to compete against seasoned veterans Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine, the newcomers were willing to do whatever it takes to win. And with the new “First-In Button,” the coaches used every advantage available to them to build the perfect team. But with a few slots left and another group of contestants ready to take the stage, fans want to know – is there a new episode of The Voice airing tonight?

When season 30 of The Voice premiered, the show completely took over the first week with back-to-back-to-back shows. And with fans praising the coaches and contestants, the producers weren’t about to hit the brakes just yet. As contestants prepare for the sixth round of blind auditions, fans can get excited as there will be a new episode tonight.

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Looking to add the final names to their teams, contestants have only one chance to win over Green, Levine, Clarkson, or Queen Latifah. On Monday, Raymn and Phinley McKee watched their nightmares become a reality when not a single coach turned their chair. Even with Clarkson admitting she was “mad” for not hitting her button when hearing McKee, the decision was a constant reminder of how a single performance could make or break a singer.

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Riley Green Uses The Duck Call On ‘The Voice’

At the same time, for Kayleigh Matthews, an artist from Tucson, Arizona, she had no problem gaining their attention when she covered “When I Call Your Name.” With all four coaches turning their chairs, Matthews watched as Levine fought to the very end to get her to join him. But it was hard for Levine to speak after Green used his duck call to bring in a massive haystack to block his view.

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Although Green and Levine did their best to convince Matthews they could take her to the finale, there was no competing with the Queen. Adding the singer to her team, Queen Latifah had only one more spot heading into tonight’s episode.

After duck calls, haystacks, and four-chair turns, there was no telling what Green, Levine, Clarkson, and Queen Latifah had planned for the final rounds of the Blind Auditions. Don’t miss a new episode of The Voice, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)