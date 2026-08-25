Reba McEntire Mourns Dolly Parton With Poignant Tribute: “I’ll Never Forget Our Last Conversation”

Dolly Parton has passed away at the age of 80, according to a video message shared by her nephew, Bryan Seaver.

Seaver explained that Parton asked him to make the video announcement years ago.

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He shares, bittersweetly, that, “It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens.”

Following the news, other celebrities have been quick to respond to Parton’s death via social media.

Country stars like Reba McEntire have paid tribute to Parton’s legacy with a photo and a message.

“There will never ever be another you. We will remember and cherish every memory and every note you ever played and sang,” McEntire wrote on Instagram. “Thank you, Lord, for Dolly. She’s gonna have a blast in heaven singing all her favorite songs with all her family and friends who have gone on before her.”

Parton’s Steel Magnolias castmate, Sally Field, also shared a sweet sentiment, alongside a throwback photo of her and Parton.

“If there are truly angels on earth, then we have just lost one,” she wrote. “There will never be another. I adored her with all my heart and will always cherish our time together. Forever. Rest in peace beautiful Dolly.”

Younger stars like Kacey Musgraves also commented on the tragic event, sharing on X: “So glad she’s with her Carl Dean [Parton’s late husband of 58 years]. No one talk to me today.”

American Flags Will Be Lowered to Honor Parton’s Legacy

Even President Donald Trump took to X to say a few words about Parton’s death and announce that American flags around the nation will be lowered in her honor.

“Very sad to report that Dolly Parton, one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER, has just passed away,” he wrote. “This is a true loss for millions of people. There has never been anyone like her, and never will. In her honor, I am lowering the American flag throughout the United States for a one week period beginning tonight at 6:00PM…”

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis also shared a photo of her with the country star, commenting: “They say don’t meet your heroes. They were wrong about her…”

Photo by: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images for CMT