Dolly Parton Announces Cover of the Beatles’ “Let It Be” with Paul McCartney

Dolly Parton has announced she will share another track from her impending album, Rockstar. Arriving this Friday (August 18) is a cover of the Beatles’ seminal track, “Let It Be.” Parton has tapped a number of famous faces for the cover, including the original songwriter Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Mick Fleetwood, and Peter Frampton.

Videos by American Songwriter

“My new Rockstar single, ‘Let It Be’ is dropping this Friday,” Parton wrote on Twitter. “This song is really special to me because I’m joined by @PaulMcCartney who wrote the song, along with @ringostarrmusic, @peterframpton, and @mickfleetwood. Make sure to sign-up for my newsletter to be the first to hear an exclusive clip of the song.”

[RELATED: Dolly Parton, Jelly Roll Pay Tribute to The Judds with All-Star Tribute Album]

My new ‘Rockstar’ single, “Let It Be” is dropping this Friday! This song is really special to me because I’m joined by @PaulMcCartney who wrote the song, along with @ringostarrmusic, @peterframpton and @mickfleetwood. Make sure to sign-up for my newsletter to be the first to hear… pic.twitter.com/teoBqKp0GH — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 13, 2023

“Let It Be” was originally released by the Beatles in 1970. It acted as the title track for their 12th and final studio album. It remains one of the group’s biggest hits and a classic.

Parton and Co.’s cover of “Let It Be” follows her rendition of “We Are the Champions/We Will Rock You.” The Queen mashup was released in tandem with the 2024 Olympic Games.

“I love the Olympics,” Parton said in a release. “I do my best to plan my schedule to watch as much of it as I possibly can. I tape it just in case I miss the live action on a certain day and watch it back as soon as possible. I laugh, I cry, I scream, there are no losers in the Olympics as they have all spent a lifetime preparing but I celebrate with the ones that go away with the gold, silver, and bronze medals.”

The rest of Rockstar will arrive on November 17. The album is set to feature nine original songs and 21 classic rock covers. Previously announced covers include Prince’s “Purple Rain” and the Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”

Photo Credit: Will Russell/Getty Images