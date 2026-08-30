Dolly Parton’s Niece Delivers Surprise Opry Performance of the Touching Duet She Recorded With Her Aunt

Dolly Parton’s niece is remembering the late singer. During the Grand Ole Opry’s tribute concert for the “Jolene” singer, her niece, Jada Star, made a surprise appearance.

Before she began singing, Star spoke about the love she and her family have received in the wake of Parton’s death.

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“I just wanted to say that my family and I, we have all received your messages and we’ve seen your tributes,” she said. “We want you to know how much it means to us.”

“I had someone say to me today, ‘I just want to thank you family for sharing her with us.’ But I want you guys to know truly we couldn’t share Dolly with you any more than you could share the sun or the moon with somebody,” Star continued. “We were lucky enough that we got to call her aunt or sister or a cousin, but she was y’all’s too. She opened herself up to you and so you’re ours as well.”

She went on to note that “the weight of grief is lighter when we can bear it together.”

“You guys have helped us bear ours. We hope so much to help you bear yours because nothing that she did is over,” Star said. “People aren’t done being nice. We are so sad, but it’s a little scary now because now she’s untethered. She is unbound and she’s got her wings. Boy, she’s going to sneak up on you when you don’t expect it.”

Dolly Parton’s Niece Wows With Stunning Performance

Turning her attention to music, Star noted that Parton had two churches—a house of prayer, and the Grand Ole Opry.

With that in mind, Star said that “it means a lot” to her to be on stage at the Opry. For the special moment, Star decided to perform “The Orchard.” It’s a track she penned for Parton’s family album, Smoky Mountain DNA.

“She liked it and she sang it with me. I was blessed to get to sing it with her then. I am blessed to get to sing it for her and for all y’all tonight,” Star said. “You guys can just be honorary cousins. How’s that sound?”

Star then began singing, showing off her incredible voice as she belted out lyrics about family and remembering a loved one after they pass.

Star’s performance was one of many throughout the night. Kathy Mattea covered “Jolene,” Carly Pearce performed “9 To 5” with surprise guest Jelly Roll, and Parton herself closed out the show when the Opry showed a video of her singing “I Will Always Love You.”

The whole concert is now available to stream.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images