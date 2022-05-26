Don McLean Cancels NRA Performance Following Texas School Shooting

Don McLean cancelled a scheduled performance at the national convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA), following the mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas on May 24.

“In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week,” said McLean in a statement.

Earlier in the week, an 18-year-old gunman, who was later shot dead by law enforcement, opened fire at Robb Elementary School, killing 19 children and two teachers. The attack marks the deadliest school shooting since the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy in 2012, and the third-deadliest school shooting in history. Overall, there have been 213 mass shootings in the last 145 days of 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Though there have been calls for the NRA to cancel the event at George R. Brown Convention Center on May 27-29, which is being headlined by former President Donald Trump with appearances by Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who are scheduled to speak. The three-day rally will “showcase over 14 acres of the latest guns and gear,” according to its official website.

McLean, who is currently on tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of his iconic song and album American Pie, was scheduled to appear at the NRA convention in Houston, Texas, which is approximately 250 miles from Uvalde.

The “American Pie” singer was scheduled to perform along with artists Lee Greenwood, Larry Gatlin, former Restless Heart lead singer Larry Stewart, and Danielle Peck, who are still scheduled to appear at the convention.

“I’m sure all the folks planning to attend this event are shocked and sickened by these events as well,” added McLean. “After all, we are all Americans. I share the sorrow for this terrible, cruel loss with the rest of the nation.”

Photo: Courtesy 2911 media