Kelly Clarkson Announces ‘Kellyoke’ EP

Kelly Clarkson’s popular “Kellyoke” segment from her hit daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, is getting turned into an EP.

In the segment, the Grammy-winning artist steps into different genres with covers of popular songs. Past renditions include Joni Mitchell’s “River,” John Legend’s “In My Mind” and “I Ran (So Far Away)” by A Flock Of Seagulls.

Clarkson announced this morning (May 25), that she will share a six-song Kellyoke EP on June 9 via Atlantic Records, featuring some of her favorite covers from The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“Music is in the DNA of everything I do, so when The Kelly Clarkson Show started we knew it was the perfect way to kick off every episode,” Clarkson shared in a statement. “Over 500 songs later, and we’re still not running out of amazing artists to pay tribute to. Picking just six was near-impossible, but these songs have been some of my favorites. Thanks for singing along with me y’all!”

Clarkson teased the full EP’s release with a powerful take on Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever.” She originally performed the track in a September 2021 broadcast of her talk show.

In the studio cover of the song, Clarkson stays true to Eilish’s soft opening vocals before letting her soaring voice loose as the track ramps up. Find the cover below along with a full tracklisting of the forthcoming EP.

KELLYOKE EP TRACKLIST

1. Blue Bayou (by Linda Ronstadt)

2. Call Out My Name (by The Weeknd)

3. Happier Than Ever (by Billie Eilish)

4. Queen of the Night (by Whitney Houston)

5. Trampoline (by Shaed)

6. Fake Plastic Trees (by Radiohead)

Photo: Weiss Eubanks/ NBCUniversal