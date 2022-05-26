Madonna Reacts to Texas School Shooting: “I Don’t Think I Could Survive”

Days after the tragic school shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24, Madonna has spoken out about the tragedy and the need for stricter gun control laws in the U.S., calling for “No more words, action only.”

Reflecting on her own elementary school-age children, Madonna shared a lengthy post about the shooting and what needs to be done to prevent this from happening again.

“I cannot imagine the heartache and heartbreak the parents of these 19 children must feel,” wrote Madonna on social media, along with a clip of her 2019 “God Control” video. “I have children in elementary school, and if they did not come home from school one day I don’t think I could survive.”

An 18-year-old gunman, who was later shot dead by law enforcement, opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing 19 children and two teachers. The attack marks the deadliest school shooting since the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy in 2012, and the third-deadliest school shooting in history.

“How is this possible that an 18-year-old boy, who is a child himself, can purchase two automatic rifles on his birthday with no background check, no safety training, no questions asked?” Madonna continued. “The shooter posted countless warnings on IG [Instagram] and Facebook announcing his plans to shoot his grandmother and students in a school. No one noticed! No one stopped him. How Is this possible?”

Madonna called out the National Rifle Association (NRA) and their refusal to shift its positions and legislation for stricter fire arm safety laws, despite the fact that their have been more gun-related deaths within the U.S. than there are days in the year. In the U.S., there have been 213 mass shootings in the last 145 days of 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

“We need to protect our children,” said Madonna. “We need to reduce firearm access to people who are at risk of harming themselves or others. We need to insist on mandatory training for gun owners, the same way we require people to study and pass a test to get a drivers license. A car is a potential weapon if not used properly. So is a gun. Hasn’t anyone drawn this correlation?”

Madonna isn’t the only artist that has been vocal about tougher gun control laws in the country. In wake of the Uvalde tragedy, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and more have expressed their anger and call for stricter firearm laws.

“If we can’t change the constitution we must beg lawmakers to pass gun reform now,” added Madonna. “How tragic is it that we have to beg to keep all children—all humans—safe from Gun Violence? How is this Possible? No more words action only.”

