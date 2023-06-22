Dozens of Fans Injured During Hail Storm at Louis Tomlinson’s Show

Fans at Louis Tomlinson’s concert at Red Rocks Amphitheater got caught in a hail storm that left several people injured.

Videos by American Songwriter

The former One Direction singer was headlining the historic venue in Morrison, Colorado, just outside of Denver on Wednesday (June 21) when an unexpected hail storm rolled through around 9 p.m. According to West Metro Fire Rescue in nearby Lakewood, seven people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries including “cuts and broken bones,” while roughly 80 to 90 people were treated for injuries onsite at the venue.

Videos show rain pouring down as fans duck for cover and shield their heads as hail roughly the size of golf balls drops from the sky. The storm ultimately forced the concert to be postponed to a later date. Just after 11 p.m., Red Rocks tweeted that they were in a weather delay due to severe weather, urging fans to seek shelter. Just before 12:30 a.m., the venue announced the show was “officially postponed” and ticket holders would be updated on the new show information soon.

Praying for everyone who was there tonight ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tTARNopLPQ — jess (@i_jessThompson) June 22, 2023

“Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back!” Tomlinson wrote in an early morning tweet on Thursday (June 22). “Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!” Many fans took to the comments to share their love and support.

Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back! Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) June 22, 2023

Tomlinson is currently on the North American leg of his Faith in the Future World Tour that launched over Memorial Day weekend and continues until July 29. He’ll then head over to Europe for a four-month stay, beginning on August 29 in Germany and concluding on November 18 in England. The tour is in support of his latest album, Faith in the Future, which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 following its November 2022 release.

Photo by Matt Jelonek/WireImage