Billy Strings Announces Two Nights at Famed Red Rocks Amphitheater on May 11 and 12

Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Billy Strings has confirmed two nights at the famed Colorado venue, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, on May 11 and 12, 2023.

Tickets for the shows go on sale on Thursday (Dec. 1) . Registration for a chance to purchase tickets is open now through Sunday, November 27 at 11:59 pm ET/9:59 pm MT.

Following registration, randomly selected fans will be notified if they’ve been chosen to join the on-sale starting Thursday, December 1 at 12:00 pm ET/10:00 am MT. Full details can be found HERE.

The Red Rocks dates add to Strings’ extensive 2023 headline tour, which includes 15 arena shows with stops at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena (two nights, both sold out), Atlantic City’s Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena (three nights), Charlottesville’s John Paul Jones Arena (two nights), Atlanta’s State Farm Arena and Charleston’s North Charleston Coliseum (two nights) among others. Additionally, Strings will return to the historic Ryman Auditorium on February 26 for a third sold-out Nashville show.

See below for the complete itinerary.

The upcoming performances follow the release of Strings’ acclaimed new album, Me/And/Dad—his first with his father, Terry Barber (stream/purchase HERE). The product of a longtime dream, the album features new versions of fourteen bluegrass and country classics that the two have been playing together since Strings was a young child.

In celebration of the release, a new mini-doc debuted earlier this month, which captures Strings and Barber throughout the record-making process.

Produced by Strings and Gary Paczosa, the record finds Strings and Barber playing with ease, naturally trading off leads both vocally and on guitar. The album also features an all-star band, including bassist Mike Bub, mandolinist Ron McCoury, banjo player Rob McCoury, and fiddler Michael Cleveland as well as special guest appearances by Jerry Douglas, Jason Carter, and Strings’ mother, Debra Barber, who sings on the final track, “I Heard My Mother Weeping.”

“As long as I can remember, I wanted to make a record with my dad,” Strings shares, reflecting on the project. “I’ve been burning up and down the highways the last 12 years, and as time slips away, you start thinking, ‘I need to make time.’ It’s been a bucket list thing for me, something I’ve been afraid I wouldn’t find the time to do. And that scared me; not doing this record scared me.”

Check out the tracklist for the new album below, along with Strings’ swath of tour dates.

ME/AND/DAD TRACKLIST

1. Long Journey Home (bluegrass traditional)

2. Life To Go (written by George Jones)

3. Way Downtown (written by Doc Watson)

4. Little Blossom (written by Hank Thompson)

5. Peartree (written by Arthel Lane “Doc” Watson, Gaither Carlton)

6. Stone Walls and Steel Bars (written by Ray Pennington, Roy Eugene Marcum)

7. Little White Church (written by Eugene Wellman)

8. Dig A Little Deeper (In The Well) (written by Jody Emerson, Roger Bowling)

9. Wandering Boy (written by A.P. Carter)

10. John Deere Tractor (written by Lawrence Hammond)

11. Frosty Morn (bluegrass traditional)

12. I Haven’t Seen Mary In Years (written by Damon Black)

13. Little Cabin Home On The Hill (written by Lester Flatt, Bill Monroe)

14. Heard My Mother Weeping (written by Carl Story, Lowell Blanchard)

BILLY STRINGS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on sale Thursday, December 1, registration is open now

November 29—Oslo, Norway—Rockefeller Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

November 30—Copenhagen, Denmark—Vega

December 1—Stockholm, Sweden—Slaktkyrkan (SOLD OUT)

December 3—Berlin, Germany—Columbia Theater (SOLD OUT)

December 4—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Melkweg (SOLD OUT)

December 5—Cologne, Germany—Die Kantine

December 7—London, UK—O2 Forum Kentish Town (SOLD OUT)

December 8—Manchester, UK—O2 Ritz Manchester (SOLD OUT)

December 9—Dublin, Ireland—The Academy (SOLD OUT)

December 11—Glasgow, UK—Galvanizers Yard (SOLD OUT)

December 30—New Orleans, LA—Lakefront Arena

December 31—New Orleans, LA—Lakefront Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 2—Denver, CO—1STBANK Center (SOLD OUT)

February 3—Denver, CO—1STBANK Center (SOLD OUT)

February 4—Denver, CO—1STBANK Center (SOLD OUT)

February 16—Atlantic City, NJ—Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

February 17— Atlantic City, NJ—Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

February 18—Atlantic City, NJ—Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 21—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena

February 22—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena

February 24—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 25—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 26—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

March 3—Winston-Salem, NC—Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum – Doc Watson’s 100th Birthday Show

March 4—Winston-Salem, NC—Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

March 7—Athens, GA—Georgia Theatre (SOLD OUT)

March 10—Atlanta, GA—State Farm Arena

March 11—Charleston, SC—North Charleston Coliseum

March 12—Charleston, SC—North Charleston Coliseum

March 16—Cincinnati, OH—The Andrew J Brady Music Center (SOLD OUT)

March 17—Cincinnati, OH—The Andrew J Brady Music Center (SOLD OUT)

March 18—Cincinnati, OH—The Andrew J Brady Music Center (SOLD OUT)

May 11—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 12—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Photo by Joshua Wilkins Black / Sacks & Co