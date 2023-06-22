Katy Perry Opens Up About Sober Pact With Orlando Bloom: “Opportunity to Reset”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom derive joy from mutually uplifting one another. Perry, who candidly shared her five-week sobriety milestone in March, is opening up more about the motivations that spurred her and Bloom to embrace sobriety as a unified force.

“For me, it was an opportunity to reset. We reset after President’s Day, and it was a great opportunity to just let my body bounce back a little bit,” Perry went on to tell People. “I’ve had a pretty good relationship with just finding balance.”

The 38-year-old singer went on to explain that she isn’t drinking on weeknights, but will indulge here and there on the weekends. She noted that her sober pact was in solidarity with her husband.

“We did this because he’s shooting a movie in London right now that’s taking every ounce of his focus, and so I wanted that opportunity to be supportive,” Perry stated. “It’s really hard to do anything, whether that’s doing a cleanse or a reset unless your partner’s doing it. So, doing it together makes it so much easier.”

She continued, “I love to have my reset moments, especially being 38, balancing the intensity of my career and having a toddler who loves to run.”

Perry and Bloom, who are parents to 2-year-old Daisy Dove, officially got engaged back in 2019. Speaking with Flaunt about their relationship, Bloom revealed Perry was his “baby mama and life partner,” saying they were both part of one team.

“We’re in two very different pools. Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands,” Bloom revealed. “Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won’t lie.

“We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, [but] I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there’s definitely never a dull moment,” he continued.