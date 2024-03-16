Dr. Dre Admits He Suffered Three Strokes After Brain Aneurysm in 2021

While starting as a rapper, Dr. Dre used his love for music to create an empire as he founded Beats Entertainment, Aftermath Entertainment, and the iconic Death Row Records. Having an eye for talent, the record producer signed stars like Kendrick Lamar, Busta Rhymes, 50 Cent, and even Eminem. Although winning numerous awards for his contributions to music, Dr. Dre recently admitted to suffering from three strokes due to his brain aneurysm back in 2021.

Appearing on SiriusXM’s This Life of Mine with James Corden podcast, Dr. Dre discussed his health scare back in 2021 and his struggles during his stay in the hospital. “It’s just something that you can’t control that just happens and during those two weeks, I had three strokes.” He added, “Nobody could give me an answer. I had no idea that I had high blood pressure or anything like that because I’m on my health s**t. I’m lifting weights, I’m running, I’m doing everything I can to keep myself healthy.”

With his life hanging in the balance, Dr. Dre used the health scare to push others to always stay aware of their health, especially when it came to their blood pressure. “High blood pressure in Black men, that’s just what it is. They call it the silent killer. You just have no idea, so you know, you have to keep your s**t checked.”

The One Rapper Dr. Dre Admites Nobody Can Touch

Although Dr. Dre remained focused on staying healthy, he explained how the scare gifted him a new outlook on life. He said the incident “definitely makes you appreciate being alive that’s for sure.”

Besides discussing his health, Dr. Dre also revealed what it was like working with Eminem and watching his career flourish. Even with a new wave of rappers taking over music, he insisted, “His imagination is off the charts, and I don’t think anyone would disagree with that. I think he’s the best MC ever. Point blank, period. Of course, there are going to be arguments about that because he’s a white guy. I don’t think anyone that’s rapping can touch Eminem on that microphone.”

