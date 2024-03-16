Luke Bryan’s Bar, 32 Bridge, Shares New Information Surrounding Riley Strain Investigation

While Nashville is the home of country music, the city also promotes an impressive nightlife with numerous restaurants and bars. Although mixing drinks and country music seems like a great night, the city is currently the scene of an investigation as 22-year-old Riley Strain went missing after leaving Luke Bryan’s bar on March 8. With police searching the nearby areas for Strain, Luke’s 32 Bridge recently shared new information surrounding the student.

Videos by American Songwriter

Posting an update on the bar’s Instagram page, a representative of Bryan wrote, “In our effort to help the Nashville Metro Police Department’s Missing Persons investigation of Riley Strain, we proactively provided detailed information quickly after his visit to our business on March 8.” The statement added, “This information included all security camera footage, photos of Riley at our establishment with detailed time stamps, transaction records, and staff accounts.”

Working alongside law enforcement, the representative presented the last moments Strain spent at the bar and exactly what he purchased. “During Riley’s visit Luke’s 32 Bridge, our records show he purchased and was served one alcoholic and two waters. At 9:35 p.m., our security team made a decision based on our conduct standards to escort him from the venue through our Broadway exit at the front of our building. He was followed down the stairs with one member of his party. The individual with Riley did not exit and returned upstairs.” The statement concluded, “Our prayers continue to be with Riley’s friends and family during this difficult time and for his safe return.”

Police Use Boats And Helicopters To Extend Search for Riley Strain

While Bryan asked anyone with information to come forward, Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission communication director Aaron Rummage admitted to People the organization investigated if the bar overserved Strain. “There are no specific rules or statutes that governs escorting out intoxicated patrons from their businesses or providing assistance in getting someone home. However, state law prohibits serving alcoholic beverages to someone who is visibly intoxicated. A violation is a class A misdemeanor. The TABC has opened an investigation into this matter to see if any violations have occurred.”

[RELATED: Luke Bryan Breaks Silence on Missing College Student Kicked out of His Nashville Bar]

On Tuesday, Metro PD searched the nearby areas. They even received help from a helicopter that searched the riverbanks. With police in the air and on foot, boats were also using sonar technology to aid in the search. While speaking with ABC News, Strain’s father, Ryan Gilbert said, “He’s a good kid. He was down here looking forward to a fun weekend. We want to bring him back home safe.”

(Photo by Jason Davis/WireImage)