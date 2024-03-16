Kelly Clarkson Urged to Drop First-Ever Country Album as Chris Stapleton Cover Leaves Fans Shook

For Kelly Clarkson, her time on American Idol was merely a launch pad for the hit singer as she went on to sell over 25 million albums and win three Grammy Awards. But besides her time on stage, the hitmaker proved her talents went far beyond singing as she appeared on The Voice and even hosted her own show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. While enjoying her time in the spotlight and hosting, the star continued to prove her musical range when she recently performed Chris Stapleton’s “White Horse.”

While viewers of the show enjoyed watching Clarkson speak with a wide range of celebrities about an even wider array of topics like music, life, and love, her Kellyoke segment created massive buzz. Although not taking the segment too seriously, fans have continuously watched the singer prove just how far her voice can go. And given the power that Stapleton brings to each song, Clarkson left fans wondering if there was a song she couldn’t cover.

Fans Demand A Country Album From Kelly Clarkson

Gaining over 100,000 views, fans praised Clarkson’s cover of “White Horse”, calling for a collaboration between her and Stapleton. One comment read, “Another amazing cover! I’m not a die hard country music fan by any means (even though I live in TN), but I would totally be down for a KC country album. I think she could make a really badass country record!” Another fan added, “Love Kelly!! Voice is unbelievable! You are always gorgeous, love this look better than with the bangs because it shows your hazel eyes! Although, the bangs are cute. Please do a Blues, R&B, Rock album!! All that in one album would be amazing!!”

With Clarkson dominating the stage once again, fans also pushed for the singer to release a country album. Releasing ten studio albums throughout her career, her latest, Chemistry, hit shelves back in 2023. While considered a pop singer, the “Miss Independent” singer continuously proved that she can’t be contained to a single genre as her voice and talent are in a league of their own.

As for Stapleton, fans can watch the singer perform on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest. On April 13, the singer will appear on the show with Ryan Gosling hosting.



