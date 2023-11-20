Drake Adds Dates to It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? With J. Cole

Five-time Grammy winner Drake has just announced a new run of dates on his It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? with fellow Grammy winner J. Cole. They’re coming back to a lot of cities Drake missed on the first leg of his tour, making sure no fan misses out on the chance to see two of the biggest names in rap together on stage.

Drake is starting the Big As The What? portion of his tour with two nights in snowy Denver, Colorado at the Ball Arena before closing out in Birmingham, Alabama at The Legacy Arena at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Center.

Drake is one of the highest-selling artists of all time and he’s bringing his hits with him on the road. The “Scary Hours 3” star has been known to play some of his most successful songs on tour, including “Marvin’s Room”, “Started From the Bottom”, and his chart-topping hit with Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode”.

J. Cole is a legend in his own right and the fact that two of the G.O.A.T.s of rap are on tour together is jaw-dropping. J. Cole will probably dip into his catalog of bangers too, including his new single with Drizzy himself “First Person Shooter”.

If you want to see Drake and J. Cole perform together live, get your tickets now. Hit a “Rich Flex” and go see “Jimmy Cooks” live before tickets sell out. The 2024 It’s All A Blur — Big As The What? tour is going to be “Massive”.

01/18 – Denver, Colorado – Ball Arena

01/19 – Denver, Colorado – Ball Arena

01/22 – San Antonio, Texas – Frost Bank Center

01/25 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – Paycom Center

01/29 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Smoothie King Center

01/30 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Smoothie King Center

02/02 – Tampa, Florida – Amalie Arena

02/07 – Nashville, Tennessee – Bridgestone Arena

02/08 – Nashville, Tennessee – Bridgestone Arena

02/12 – St. Louis, Missouri – Enterprise Arena

02/16 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – PPG Paints Arena

02/20 – Columbus, Ohio – Schottenstein Center

02/21 – Columbus, Ohio – Schottenstein Center

02/24 – Cleveland, Ohio – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

02/27 – Buffalo, New York – KeyBank Center

03/02 – Kansas City, Missouri – T-Mobile Center

03/05 – Memphis, Tennessee – FedEx Forum

03/10 – Lexington, Kentucky – Rupp Arena

03/14 – Belmont Park, New York – UBS Arena *

03/18 – State College, Pennsylvania – Bryce Jordan Center *

03/23 – Sunrise, Florida – Amerant Bank Arena *

03/27 – Birmingham, Alabama – The Legacy Arena at BJCC *

* = without J. Cole

