The Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds Tour 2024: How To Get Last-Minute Tickets, Setlist, & More

Last Sunday marked the first stop on The Rolling Stones’ short but sweet North American tour this year, and it didn’t disappoint. The Houston, Texas performance at the NRG Stadium was incredible, with many fans praising the energy that the band displayed that seemed to defy age and reason.

The setlist was killer, too. While the setlist for the rest of The Rolling Stones 2024 Tour will likely not be identical to last night’s lineup of songs, it paints a picture of what fans can expect for the rest of the tour.

Peep The Setlist Here

1. “Start Me Up”

2. “Get Off Of My Cloud”

3. “Rocks Off”

4. “Out Of Time”

5. “Angry”

6. “Beast Of Burden”

7. “Mess It Up”

8. “Tumbling Dice”

9. “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

10. “Little T&A”

11. “Sympathy For The Devil”

12. “Gimme Shelter”

13. “Honky Tonk Women”

14. “Miss You”

15. “Paint It Black”

16. “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

The band also bounced back for a perfect encore composed of “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”. Really, it doesn’t get better than that! And if you haven’t bought your tickets yet for this exciting tour, we’ll help you get some last-minute seats before they completely disappear.

The next stop on The Rolling Stones 2024 Tour will be on May 2 in New Orleans, Louisiana at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. The tour is expected to end on July 17 in Santa Clara, California at Levi’s Stadium with support from The Beaches, unless additional closing dates are added.

If you need to get your hands on last-minute tickets to this tour, you’re in luck. The Rolling Stones 2024 Tour still has a ton of tickets available over at Ticketmaster. All presale events have ended and the remaining tickets are available for general sale.

If your specific tour date of choice has sold out, pop over to Stubhub to see what’s available there. This is a great platform for finding tickets to sold-out shows, and you might get lucky and find seats for even cheaper than face value. It’s worth a shot!

Don’t miss your chance to see The Rolling Stones live this year! Get your tickets while they’re hot!

May 2 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

May 7 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium (with Carin León, Electric Mud)

May 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium (with The Pretty Reckless)

May 15 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field (with Joe Bonamassa)

May 23 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 26 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (with Lawrence)

May 30 – Foxboro, MA – Gillette Stadium (with The Red Clay Strays)

June 3 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium (with Tyler Childers)

June 7 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium (with Ghost Hounds)

June 11 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field (with KALEO)

June 15 – Cleveland, OH – Cleveland Browns Stadium (with Ghost Hounds)

June 20 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High (with Widespread Panic)

June 27 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (with Bettye LaVette)

June 30 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (with Lainey Wilson)

July 5 – Vancouver, BC, Canada – BC Place (with Ghost Hounds)

July 10 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium (with The War and Treaty)

July 13 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium (with The Linda Lindas)

July 17 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium (with The Beaches)

