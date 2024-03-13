Drake Argues He Was “Not Involved In Any Planning” for Travis Scott’s Astroworld Amid Lawsuits

Drake wants out of his latest legal woes. Recent lawsuits named Aubrey Drake Graham as one of the defendants. However, Drake argues he wasn’t involved in planning for the event.

Videos by American Songwriter

Authorities questioned Drake for several hours in a deposition for the lawsuits, according to Billboard. Drake had been a surprise guest at the Travis Scott festival concert. Due to crowd surge, several attendees died and countless others were hurt.

Laywers on Drake’s behalf argued he wasn’t involved in the festival. They reported the rapper played no role in organizing the event. He was just a guest for the concert. They said that organizers. “confirmed under oath that Mr. Graham was not involved in any planning.”

According to the lawyers, Drake was unaware there were potential safety issues. He wasn’t briefed that the crowd was in any danger. They said, “Mr. Graham did not receive any security briefings. Was not informed of any crowd control issues, injuries or deaths in the crowd, or any stop show orders at any time either before or during his 14-minute performance.”

Drake Team Argues Rapper Wasn’t Involved

Drake’s lawyers also detailed the time line of events. The rapper “arrived at the venue at approximately 7:30 PM. And remained largely secluded backstage in a trailer until approximately 9:54 PM.” The rapper then “immediately took the stage as requested, performed for approximately 14 minutes. Aand then exited the stage at 10:08 PM.”

According to Drake’s team, the “hundreds of hours” of depositions and “hundreds of thousands of pages of documents” show that Drake wasn’t at fault for the event.

“Plaintiffs produce no evidence that Mr. Graham actually knew of any risk in the Festival site design and layout, competence or adequacy of Festival staffing and personnel, or emergency procedures such as show stop authority,” his lawyers wrote.

Drake’s motion for a dismissal will be reviewed in the weeks to come. In a now deleted Instagram post, Drake expressed remorse for what happened at the concert.

“I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy. I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself,” Drake wrote. “My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can, May God be with you all.”

[Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]