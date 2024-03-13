American Football Announces 25th Anniversary Tour in 2024

Fans of midwest emo band American Football will get to see the band perform on a (very short) US tour this fall. The band is celebrating the 25th anniversary of their eponymous debut album, also known as LP1, through eight tour dates from September to October. American Football will also embark on a tour of Europe and the United Kingdom beforehand.

Videos by American Songwriter

The tour will start on September 27 in Chicago, Illinois at Thalia Hall. Unless the band adds more tour dates, the American Football 2024 Tour will end on October 27 in Brooklyn, New York at Warsaw. The tour will also take the band to Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Washington, DC.

The One Where LP1 Turns 25… pic.twitter.com/M7zlQW90yw — Polyvinyl Record Co. (@Polyvinyl) March 12, 2024

Fans can get their tickets through the Live Nation presale event on March 13 (using the code “KEY”) over at Ticketmaster. If you don’t want to try and beat the clock to the presale event, general on-sale will be on March 15.

For general on-sale, we recommend visiting Stubhub. Stubhub is a top-notch third-party ticketing platform that is protected from scams and fake tickets. Plus, if one of the tour dates for the American Football 2024 Tour sells out, you might have some luck finding last-minute tickets on the platform. It’s definitely worth checking out!

Some fans aren’t so happy about the ultra-short nature of the tour.

“Going to need more stops on this tour,” said one fan.

While the US leg of the tour is very brief, there’s always a chance that the band will add even more tour dates as they approach. Who knows? Fans who aren’t in Chicago, Los Angeles, DC, Vegas, or New York might get lucky later this year.

This short tour will sell out pretty quickly, so don’t wait around to get your tickets!

September 27 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

September 28 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

October 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Best Friends Forever Fest

October 12 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre

October 13 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre

October 25 – Washington, DC – Howard Theatre

October 26 – New York, NY – Warsaw

October 27 – New York, NY – Warsaw

Photo courtesy of @americfootball on Twitter

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.