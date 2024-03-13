Luke Combs “Blindsides” Wife With Snippet of Unreleased Song

Fatherhood consumes the majority of Luke Combs’ days, and he couldn’t be happier. Even when he’s in the studio, his sons are never far from his mind. In January, the country star teased an unreleased track on social media called “The Man He Sees in Me.” The song touches on the “Beautiful Crazy” singer’s deep-seated fears that he will fall short of the ideal his children see when they look at him.

Luke Combs’ Wife Responds To Song About Fatherhood

Early Wednesday (March 13) morning, the North Carolina native once again teased the track on his Instagram page. “Is this headed in the right direction y’all?” Combs wrote in the caption.

The six-time Country Music Association award winner’s voice is thick with emotion as he sings, I hope he never finds out that I didn’t hang the moon / And that I’ve never scared a monster out of the closet in his room.

Many fans commented that they weren’t expecting such an emotional punch on a Wednesday morning. Apparently, Combs didn’t even give his wife a heads-up.

“You can’t just drop this and not tell me,” Nicole Hocking wrote. “Blindsided and EMOTIONAL.”

Hocking’s comment garnered more than 1,000 likes within an hour. Many of those comments were from other women raising sons. “from one boy mom to another…. This right here is priceless,” one fan wrote. “Omg my heart…”

Hocking and the “Where the Wild Things Are” welcomed their second son, Beau Lee Combs, in August 2023. Their older son, Tex Lawrence Combs, was born in June 2022.

Is Luke Combs Making a ‘Dad’ Album?

It’s entirely possible that a whole album of tearjerkers is coming. In January, Combs shared on X that he was back in the studio. On Dec. 31, the country star shared another unreleased track about fatherhood, “Plant a Seed.”

Remember, it’s about the journey, Combs sings to his two young sons. Don’t fill your days with worry.

Combs made his mark on country music with standard-fare party anthems like “Beer Can” and “Let the Moonshine.” His most recent work, 2022’s Growin’ Up and 2023’s Gettin’ Old, finds the 34-year-old taking a more reflective tone. Fortunately for the GRAMMY nominee, his fans seem willing to embrace him at every stage of life.

