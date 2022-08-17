Full Lineups Revealed for Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts, Paramount to Live Stream Wembley Stadium Show

Foo Fighters and the family of late drummer Taylor Hawkins have partnered with Paramount to make the upcoming tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in London on Sept. 3 viewable to millions of fans worldwide.

Directed by Joel Gallen and produced by Emer Patten at EP-PIC Films & Creative, the full Wembley Stadium concert, one of two—the other taking place in Los Angeles on Sept. 27—planned in memory of Hawkins will be live streamed in its entirety and on-demand across Paramount’s streaming and digital platforms.

Following the concert, a one-hour special featuring highlight clips will air on CBS, along with a full recording of the concert available on-demand on Paramount+, Pluto TV, and MTV beginning the week of Sept. 5.

Along with the Foo Fighters, members of Queen, AC/DC, Black Sabbath, Def Leppard, Metallica, Blink-182, Pretenders, and more have already joined the lineup for the London and Los Angeles shows.

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts Lineup:

September 3 — London — Wembley Stadium

Travis Barker, Martin Chambers, Josh Freese, Violet Grohl, Justin Hawkins, Shane Hawkins, James Gang, Brian Johnson, Kesha, Luke Spiller, and Lars Ulrich will join a lineup featuring Nandi Bushell, Chris Chaney, Stewart Copeland, Liam Gallagher, Omar Hakim, Joshua Homme, Chrissie Hynde, Alain Johannes, John Paul Jones, Greg Kurstin, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Brian May, Krist Novoselic, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Supergrass, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Wolfgang Van Halen, Chevy Metal and special appearances by Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock.

September 27 — Los Angeles — Kia Forum

Sebastian Bach, Travis Barker, Geezer Butler, Phil Collen, Joe Elliott, Josh Freese, Violet Grohl, Shane Hawkins, James Gang, Mark King, and Lars Ulrich have been added to a lineup that includes Chris Chaney, Stewart Copeland, Miley Cyrus, Omar Hakim, Joshua Homme, Joan Jett, Alain Johannes, John Paul Jones, Greg Kurstin, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Brian May, Alanis Morissette, Krist Novoselic, P!NK, LeAnn Rimes, Mark Ronson, Gene Simmons, Nikki Sixx, Chad Smith, Luke Spiller, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Jon Theodore, Wolfgang Van Halen, Brad Wilk, Nancy Wilson, Patrick Wilson, and a special appearance by Chevy Metal.

(Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)