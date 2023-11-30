Drake Once Again Sneaks into Spotify Listeners’ Top Artists List and the Reactions are Hilarious

Given that November is ending, it is that time of the year when music lovers jump on Spotify to see exactly what they listened to over the year. Thanks to Spotify Wrapped, the platform gives listeners a list of what singers helped them get through 2023. And while Taylor Swift dominated Spotify with over 26 billion listens, many users are questioning the data after Drake appeared on their list.

Considered one of the world’s best-selling artists, Drake not only sold over 170 million records but he also brought home five Grammy Awards and six American Music Awards. His latest album, For All the Dogs, was released in October 2023 to the delight of fans. While there is no denying his talents on stage and in the studio, some fans are suggesting they never listened to him, yet when they checked their Spotify Wrapped, there he was.

He’s inevitable I didn’t even listen to a single drake song this year bro😭 pic.twitter.com/Xhu8GtXTdH — Nevel Papperman (@HunchoAto) November 30, 2023

One user surprisingly found out he and Drake spent a total of 87,343 minutes together. The user captioned his post, “How did Drake get on my Spotify Wrapped?”

The Spotify Wrapped in Question: pic.twitter.com/BFfPa7gisV — Sir Goofy🙄💞🛸 (@sirgoofy28) November 30, 2023

Taking The Blame

Another Spotify user blamed herself as she shared a video on X, suggesting, “I now realize that people like me are the reason Drake doesn’t take our feedback on his music.” The user happened to be in the top 3 percent of those listening to the singer.

My Spotify wrapped has humbled me. I now realize that people like me are the reason Drake doesn’t take our feedback on his music 🫣 pic.twitter.com/2AJTYvYb8D — Olayemi Olurin (@msolurin) November 29, 2023

Trying to get to the bottom of Drake’s success on Spotify, users suggested several theories like, “They fooled you. They snuck him in between your chosen songs. He is on 1000 playlists.” Another user simply pointed out that no matter the list, Drake and Travis Scott would be on them.

Travis Scott and Drake on everyone's Spotify wrapped : pic.twitter.com/uZ24ISPp6K — A$AP (@prodbyasap_) November 30, 2023

Looking at past years of Drake on Spotify, the singer always proved himself to be a top contender on the platform. In 2016, he received 4.7 billion streams and in 2018, that number climbed to 8.2 billion.

Since its launch in 2014, Spotify Wrapped continues to be a guilty pleasure among listeners who like this year, shared their bewilderment about which artists grabbed their top spot in 2023.

