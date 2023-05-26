Drake Enters Uncharted Territory with New Spotify Record

Earlier this year, Drake released his first and only single of 2023 thus far titled “Search & Rescue.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Produced by BNYX, most famous for his collaborations with up-and-coming rapper Yeat, “Search & Rescue” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Now, less than two months removed from its April 7 release, the song has helped Drake hit a streaming mark that no other artist has reached.

On Tuesday (May 23), Chart Data announced that Drake has become the first artist to eclipse 80 billion streams on Spotify based on all the songs credited to him, whether it be as a primary artist or a featured artist. This news came during the same week that “Search & Rescue” passed 110 million plays on the platform.

.@Drake becomes the first artist in Spotify history to surpass 80 billion streams across all credits. pic.twitter.com/HmEstxXtWi — chart data (@chartdata) May 23, 2023

Additionally, one day after Drake hit the 80 bil mark, Chart Data also revealed that the Canadian rapper earned the fourth most Spotify streams on May 24 of any artist, more than a month removed from putting out his latest single and over six months since the release of his last project.

In November 2022, he connected with 21 Savage for their collaborative album Her Loss, Drake’s second LP of 2022 after his summer solo tape Honestly, Nevermind. Her Loss, which included a guest appearance from Travis Scott on its tenth song “Pussy & Millions,” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album also saw five of its 16 songs land in the top 10 of the Hot 100, with “Rich Flex” reaching No. 1.

Currently, Drake and 21 Savage are preparing to go on a North American tour for the album this summer. The 54-date It’s All a Blur Tour, which suffered from reschedulings and lawsuits, begins on June 29 in Memphis, Tennessee, and ends on Oct. 7 in Drake’s hometown Toronto, Ontario.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images