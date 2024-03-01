Drake Honors Mother and Daughter Killed Outside His St. Louis Concert

Besides selling over 170 million albums and receiving numerous awards like five Grammy Awards, Drake also holds the record for most charted songs in a single week simultaneously. While spending over the last 20 years sharing his music with fans, the singer recently took a moment to honor two individuals during his concert who sadly passed away after attending one of his shows.

Excited about getting the chance to see Drake in concert, Laticha Bracero and Alyssa Cordova happened to see the rapper on February 13 at the Enterprise Center. Enjoying the show, both Bracero and Cordova were leaving the venue when a speeding car ran a red light and struck the fans. While Bracero passed away at the scene, first responders tended to Cordova, who sadly passed away later at the hospital.

Performing for fans in Buffalo, New York, Drake decided to pause the show for a moment to remember the two fans who lost their lives. He told the crowd, “You never know what somebody else’s reality will be when they walk out of this building. So for this moment that all of us are together, all 18,000 people, I want you to turn to somebody that you do not know, I want you to look them in the eyes and I want you to prove that you’re grateful for your life. I want you to take five seconds out of your day to make somebody else’s day. Just show them some love because you never know what comes next.”

Drake Urges Fans To Be Good To Each Other

Not only remembering Bracero and Cordova, Drake also harped on the importance of treating each other with love and respect. He added, “I think one of the most important things in life is the idea that you have two choices. You can either wake up every day and you can be a piece of s**t or you can wake up every day and be a decent person. So I appreciate y’all being good to each other. Rest in peace to that young mother and her child.”

While honoring the fans, the suspect behind the fatal incident, 22-year-old Monte Henderson now faces two counts of armed criminal action and two counts of involuntary manslaughter after fatally hitting both Bracero and Cordova.

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)