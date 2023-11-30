Fans “Blown Away” By Post Malone’s Masterful Rendition of ”Devil in Disguise” for ‘Christmas at Graceland’

Christmas at Graceland aired last night (November 29). The holiday special celebrated the memory of Elvis Presley as well as the holiday season. The lineup was packed with some of the biggest names in music. Many fans agree that Post Malone stole the show with his cover of “Devil in Disguise.”

“Devil in Disguise” was an interesting song choice. Most of the other performers chose to do Christmas songs. Malone, on the other hand, decided to do a non-holiday track. However, it is a significant song in the King’s catalog.

Presley released “Devil in Disguise” in 1963. The song peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Singles chart. Additionally, it landed at No. 9 on the publication’s Rhythm and Blues chart. It was his final top ten single on those charts.

A few things made Malone’s performance stand out. First, he didn’t try to sound like Presley while singing the song. Instead, he made “Devil in Disguise” his own. Additionally, he embodied the rock ‘n’ roll spirit at the end of his performance by jumping into the Graceland pool, guitar and all.

All in all, Malone turned in a top-notch performance and fans took notice. “Blown away by the version of “Devil in Disguise” [an] Elvis song but not a Christmas song but amazing by Post Malone,” one fan tweeted.

Some fans praised Malone’s ability to master nearly any cover he attempts. “Past Malone does superior covers, I’m convinced,” the tweeted. Additionally, other fans took the opportunity to praise Malone in general. “Post Malone is proof there are angels in this world,” one said.

Another fan added, “It’s so beautiful!! I got chills.”

However, Malone did more than deliver an amazing cover of a landmark song. He also paid direct tribute to Presley before and after the song. When he took the stage, Malone introduced himself and the song. “Hello, my name is Austin Richard Post. I hope everybody’s having a beautiful holiday and having a great night and a merry Christmas. … I love you and I love you, Elvis,” he said.

Then, before jumping into the pool, Malone showed Presley love again. “I love you so very f—kin’ much and I love you so very much, Elvis. Have a great fu—kin night,” he concluded.

Some Presley fans took notice of this. They praised him for being the only artist to say “I love you, Elvis” during his performance.

