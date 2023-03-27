Kelly Clarkson Explains Post-Divorce Album ‘Chemistry’

Kelly Clarkson has revealed that the title of her upcoming post-divorce album, Chemistry, represents the “arc of an entire relationship.”

“I’ve been working on this project for close to three years now,” shared Clarkson in an Instagram video post. “I wasn’t sure I was going to release it, but I am. The album is called ‘Chemistry.’

“I was trying to find a word, it might be one of the songs on the album, but I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing,” Clarkson added. “I didn’t want everybody to think I was just coming out with some, ‘I’m angry,’ ‘I’m sad’ — just one or two emotions. This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship.”

Chemistry covers “the good, the bad and the ugly” in a relationship, said Clarkson, who didn’t reveal a release date for the album. She added that new music from the album would be “coming out even sooner.”

“That whole relationship shouldn’t be brought down to one thing,” added Clarkson in her video post. “There’s the good, the bad and the ugly kind of thing going on. ‘Chemistry’ can be a really amazing, sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you. So that’s why I named it ‘Chemistry.’ I thought it was the perfect title to describe the entire album.”

Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in 2020. The two were married in 2013 and share two young children together. Chemistry marks her 10th studio album. It follows her 2021 holiday release When Christmas Comes Around…

Many of the songs “cover the gamut of emotions,” on the album, according to Clarkson in a previous interview. “There’s everything on the album,” she said. “It’s almost like the arc of a relationship, because the beginning is so beautiful and so sweet, and then it evolves. And sometimes it doesn’t evolve how you want.”

