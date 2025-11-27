Drew Baldridge Helps the Hallmark Channel Celebrate the Holidays With Special Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance

As families gather to celebrate Thanksgiving, thousands of people lined the streets of New York City to watch the famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Becoming a tradition on the holiday, the parade entertained families all over the country with 34 balloons, 28 floats, 28 performers, and 11 marching bands. That was just a sample of the magic and manpower it takes to put together the historic parade. But among all those performers was country music singer Drew Baldridge, who teamed up with the Hallmark Channel and singer Mickey Guyton for a special performance.

Joy to your world performed by Drew Baldridge and Mickey Guyton pic.twitter.com/boEhZqlbIP — Jαƈƙʂσɳ Tҽҽɳ ❄️🎄 (@teen_jackson) November 27, 2025

With the day barely breaking into the 40s, the cold temperatures didn’t stop the crew from walking the route with Snoppy, Buzz Lightyear, and Disney’s Minnie Mouse soaring in the air. This year’s parade featured several new floats from POPCITY, LEGO, and Stranger Things. When it came to the Hallmark Channel, Baldridge and Guyton embraced the Christmas spirit, performing “Joy To Your World.”

Before stepping foot on the float, Baldridge discussed what it was like to get an invitation to perform during the parade. He said, “I go up there a day or two before and they give me a little walk-through. We’re doing the Hallmark [Channel] float, which is gonna be super cool.”

Drew Baldridge Lands Role In “A Grand Ole Opry Christmas’

Aside from his performance, Baldridge looked forward to seeing how the parade worked. “I’m really excited to see all behind the scenes of how the [parade] works. But to be a part of that is a dream that I’ve always wanted to have.”

Although a highlight for Baldridge, on Saturday, fans of the country singer will get to see him in the new Hallmark movie, A Grand Ole Opry Christmas. The film follows Gentry Wade as she is magically transported back to 1995 after abandoning a music career when her famous father passed away. Able to get some extra time with her father in the past, Gentry finds the creative spark to finish the song she started decades ago.

Featuring the Grand Ole Opry, the film will include special appearances by Megan Moroney, Rhett Akins, Bill Anderson, Brad Paisley, and, of course, Drew Baldridge. Not giving away the entire film, the singer did reveal his part. “I have a small part in that movie, which is pretty cool. [I play] an artist named Rowdy, and I get to have a couple lines. And then in turn they’re like ‘sing this song,’ and then [I] ended up being on their float.”

Don’t miss Baldridge in A Grand Ole Opry Christmas, premiering Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on the Hallmark Channel.

