Is There a Halftime Show for Today’s Cowboys vs. Chiefs Thanksgiving Game? Performance Details, How To Watch, & More

Taylor Swift is hoping to add a Kansas City Chiefs win to the list of things she’s thankful for this year. The pop superstar, who’s newly engaged to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, isn’t the only fan who’ll be tuning in to watch the Chiefs travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys this Thanksgiving.

In terms of the NFL season, both the Chiefs and the Cowboys have a lot to prove. Both coming off of big wins on Nov. 23, the Chiefs currently sit at third in the AFC West with a 6-5 record, while the Cowboys hold the second position in the NFC East with a 5-5-1 record.

The monster matchup isn’t the only reason to tune in for the game, though. Music fans will want to be sure to pay attention at halftime when Texas native Post Malone takes the stage for a performance.

“I’m from Texas. I grew up a Cowboys fan and have been watching this halftime show for years,” Posty said in a press release. “It’s a real honor to be part of the Red Kettle Kickoff with The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys and help bring hope to so many people.”

Posty’s performance will serve as the kickoff for the Cowboys’ annual Red Kettle Campaign, which raises money for The Salvation Army.

“Every ring of a bell is a reminder that small acts of generosity can spark real joy,” Cowboys co-owner Charlotte Jones said. “We’re proud to stand with The Salvation Army once again and are so excited for our biggest fan, Post Malone, to share his immense talent and energy with fans nationwide.”

How to Watch Post Malone’s Halftime Performance

Fans wanting to watch the action live have plenty of ways to do so. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 27. The game—and halftime festivities—will air on CBS.

Fans without cable will be able to stream the game live on Paramount+. Streaming services that offer access to CBS—like YouTube TV, Fubo, and more—will also air the game.

There will be plenty of NFL action to go around this Thanksgiving. Before the Chiefs/Cowboys face off, the Green Bay Packers will play the Detroit Lions. Then, in primetime, fans can watch the Cincinnatti Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens.

Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images