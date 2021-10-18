Drummer Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Get Engaged

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and famed television personality Kourtney Kardashian are now engaged. The news broke Sunday (October 17). Barker is officially trading in his drums for wedding bells (at least for one day).

Barker, who has produced the recent Machine Gun Kelley record and is featured on recent songs from Willow, Bebe Rexha, Young Thug and others, began playing with the California-born band, Blinnk-182, in 1998. The band, itself, began in 1992.

Barker, 45, and Kardashian, 42, have been together since January. Famously, the pair has been spending time canoodling with another celebrity couple, Kelly and girlfriend, actress Megan Fox, making (social media) headline after headline.

E! News shared the news on Twitter today, saying, “Say it ain’t so… Kourtney and Travis are ENGAGED!!!”

According to the outlet, a source close to the engagement news said that Kardashian “had no idea” Barker was planning to propose. The source said of Kourtney, “She teared up and couldn’t stop saying, ‘I love you.'”

Sister Kim also shared the news, saying, “KRAVIS FOREVER”

Following a post from her sister, Kortney shared a few photos of the event, simply saying “Forever @travisbarker”

With love in the air, who knows, perhaps Fox and MGK are next to hear wedding bells. The rapper-turned-pop-punk artist (and “Lonely” singer) did say recently that his love for Fox saved his life.