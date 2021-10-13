Machine Gun Kelly: Love Saved My Life

In a recent interview with British GQ, rapper-turned-pop-punk musician Machine Gun Kelly revealed that he was feeling suicidal before he found love. Now, though, he has a reason to live.

Kelly said to the magazine that he was “down to die” before meeting his now-girlfriend, model, and actress Megan Fox.

“I came from broken homes and I watched love never work. Then I grew up where in pop culture they don’t even make romantic movies anymore. It hurts my soul that I wasted 30 years of my life not having any desire,” Kelly said in the article. “Dude, I was down to die. I was good. I was like, ‘All right, got music out there. That’ll hold me down.’ You know, my daughter is the best extension of me and she’s going to be better than I am. And I’ve seen some shit, so I’m good to go.”

The artist has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Speaking of meeting Fox, who also has three children from another relationship, Kelly said, “I’ve lost so many friends to suicide. Love gave me a reason to stay here.”

He continued, “It should be light, but also we go to hell with each other. It’s ecstasy and agony for sure… I don’t want people to think anything’s perfect with us. I didn’t say it was the darkest fairy tale for no reason.”

The polarizing MGK has had a tumultuous 2021 so far. The artist experienced a gamut of emotions at the recent MTV Video Music Awards, almost getting into a fight and tongue-kissing Fox after winning an award.

Later, he found himself in the middle of a public spat with Slipknot frontman, Corey Taylor. That prompted boos and fights with fans at a recent festival show in Lousiville, Kentucky.

Now, though, with love between him and Fox, perhaps a brighter future is on the way—perhaps the “Lonely” singer won’t be so anymore.